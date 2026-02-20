Sheriffs plot ICE cooperation 'workarounds' after new Maryland law bans cooperation with immigration officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland’s plan to end local law enforcement cooperation with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has hit a snag as many local sheriffs plan to continue workaround efforts that still keep them in compliance with state law.

After Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation this week to end long-standing programs known as 287(g) cooperation agreements between local law enforcement and ICE, sheriffs from nine counties declared they will continue working with federal immigration officials.

"We can continue to work with ICE without necessarily being in the program," Fredrick County Maryland Sheriff Charles Jenkins told Fox News Digital. "We can still do the 48-hour holds on individuals with detainers, we can still contact ICE to let them know if an individual is about to be released with a detainer, we can also provide arestee lists to ICE so they can review and check it."

Jenkins pointed out that his county has the longest standing 287(g) program in the country, adding that throughout the 18-year program, law enforcement in Fredrick County has helped turn over about 1,890 illegal immigrants to ICE.

The other counties with 287(g) programs prior to the state legislation banning them include Wicomico County, Harford County, Carroll County, Allegany County, Cecil County, Garrett County, St. Mary's County and Washington County.

Jenkins told Fox News Digital that he fears what is happening in his state – with state lawmakers banning local law enforcement cooperation with ICE – could exacerbate the tensions between federal officials and American citizens upset with the way ICE is handling its deportation efforts.

"This was all passed because of the current administration, and the perception of what everybody is watching on television, is also what is happening here. It's just the opposite," the Maryland county sheriff continued. "What we're now going to see as we release these criminals over time, and we don't turn them over to ICE in our jails, ICE is going to come out on the street to make their apprehensions."

Fox News Digital reached out to Moore for comment on the sheriffs' plan to continue working with federal immigration officials, but no response was provided. A representative for Moore deferred to a press release from the Garrett County Sheriff's Office indicating the law signed by Moore "does not eliminate or hinder our ability to communicate with ICE regarding the impending release of individuals of interest."

Lawmakers in Maryland are set to restrict local law enforcement cooperation with ICE even further next week, potentially making the ‘workarounds’ described by Jenkins illegal as well.