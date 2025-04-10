Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump ends Biden-era water regulations to ‘make America’s showers great again’

Trump signs executive order ending 'excessive regulations' on water pressure

By Bonny Chu , Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Trump signs executive order to restore 'shower freedom' previously limited from Obama, Biden Video

Trump signs executive order to restore 'shower freedom' previously limited from Obama, Biden

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to "make America's showers great again" after Obama and Biden previously placed "excessive regulations" on household water appliances.

President Donald Trump is making "America’s showers great again."

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order ending a Biden-era conservation measure that placed "excessive regulations" on water pressure.

The restrictions were previously imposed by former President Barack Obama. While Trump attempted to loosen the water-saving measures during his first term, his efforts to restore "shower freedom" were eventually reversed by former President Joe Biden. 

"I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair," Trump said as he signed an executive order at the White House. "I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous."

Donald Trump signs EO

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end an Obama-Biden regulation on water pressure. (Andrew Harnik)

"What you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer, so it’s the same water," he added. "And we’re going to open it up so that people can live."

During the Obama-Biden administration, the former presidents "aggressively" limited the amount of water that could be discharged from appliances such as showerheads, washing machines and toilets, the White House said. 

"These changes served a radical green agenda that made life worse for everyday Americans," the White House said in a statement.

Worker's hands install the head of the built-in shower faucet.

President Donald Trump will restore the definition of "showerhead" from a 1992 energy law, which sets a simple 2.5-gallons-per-minute standard for showers. (iStock)

With the new executive order, Trump will be resetting the definition of "showerhead" from a 1992 energy law, which sets a simple 2.5-gallons-per-minute standard for showers.

"The Order frees Americans from excessive regulations that turned a basic household item into a bureaucratic nightmare," the White House said. "No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless."

Biden signs executive order

Former President Joe Biden reinstated an Obama-era water conservation measure after Trump attempted to reverse it during his first term. ( Chip Somodevilla)

The White House added "these appliances worked perfectly fine before Biden’s meddling piled on convoluted regulations that made those appliances worse." 

The U.S. Department of Energy previously said conservation standards would significantly cut energy waste and harmful carbon pollution while also saving Americans billions of dollars per year on energy and water bills. 

"Almost every U.S. household has a water heater, and for too long outdated energy efficiency standards have led to higher utility bills for families," said former U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in a 2024 statement.

