Trump ends Biden-era water regulations to ‘make America’s showers great again’

President Donald Trump is making "America’s showers great again."

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order ending a Biden-era conservation measure that placed "excessive regulations" on water pressure.

The restrictions were previously imposed by former President Barack Obama. While Trump attempted to loosen the water-saving measures during his first term, his efforts to restore "shower freedom" were eventually reversed by former President Joe Biden.

"I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair," Trump said as he signed an executive order at the White House. "I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous."

LARRY KUDLOW: TRUMP IS MAKING SHOWERS GREAT AGAIN

"What you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer, so it’s the same water," he added. "And we’re going to open it up so that people can live."



During the Obama-Biden administration, the former presidents "aggressively" limited the amount of water that could be discharged from appliances such as showerheads, washing machines and toilets, the White House said.

"These changes served a radical green agenda that made life worse for everyday Americans," the White House said in a statement.

TRUMP REVERSES BIDEN CRACKDOWN ON LIGHTBULBS AND DISHWASHERS, RETURNING TO 'COMMON SENSE STANDARDS'

With the new executive order, Trump will be resetting the definition of "showerhead" from a 1992 energy law, which sets a simple 2.5-gallons-per-minute standard for showers.

"The Order frees Americans from excessive regulations that turned a basic household item into a bureaucratic nightmare," the White House said. "No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless."

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S PRO-ENERGY AGENDA WILL UNLEASH AMERICAN JOBS AND ENERGY SECURITY

The White House added "these appliances worked perfectly fine before Biden’s meddling piled on convoluted regulations that made those appliances worse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Department of Energy previously said conservation standards would significantly cut energy waste and harmful carbon pollution while also saving Americans billions of dollars per year on energy and water bills.

"Almost every U.S. household has a water heater, and for too long outdated energy efficiency standards have led to higher utility bills for families," said former U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in a 2024 statement.