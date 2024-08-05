Trump endorses second GOP candidate in primary to replace pro-impeachment congressman

Former President Trump has endorsed a second GOP candidate in the primary for Washington’s 4th Congressional district in an effort to oust Rep. Dan Newhouse, who is one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach him in 2021 following the January 6 Capitol protests.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social ahead of Tuesday’s vote, said, "Tiffany Smiley is a tremendous America First Candidate running to represent the Great People of Washington’s 4th Congressional District!"

"Likewise, Jerrod Sessler, who I have Endorsed in the past, would be fantastic, fighting for the same things that Tiffany, and I, want for our Country," Trump continued. "They are both running against a weak and pathetic RINO, Dan Newhouse, who stupidly voted to impeach me for absolutely no reason, and he now strongly wishes he didn’t make that Decision. The other Impeachers are mostly all gone, a good thing for the U.S.A…."

"Newhouse has to go, and Republicans need to unite behind a WINNER to ensure we have a tremendous Victory in November. Therefore, I give my Complete and Total Endorsement to both Tiffany Smiley and Jerrod Kessler – EITHER OF WHICH WILL DO A TREMENDOUS JOB, AND NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" he also said.

Trump described Smiley as a "Triage Nurse, Veterans Advocate, Army Wife, Loving Mother, and a Strong Supporter of our Movement to Make America Great Again," who "will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter in Congress who will work hard to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

Newhouse, who is seeking his sixth term in office, told KEPR in May that "[s]ome people are still very adamant in their opposition to me," following his vote to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, 2021,"but I gotta tell you, there are a lot of people that will come up to me and say, 'Hey Dan maybe I disagree with that one vote but I support you on all the other things you're doing, I'm beyond that.’"

"And that's a good thing because we have so many issues that we face as a nation," he added.

Smiley told KEPR the same month that if elected, she will focus on preserving dams in the lower Snake River, keeping illegal drugs out of communities in the central part of Washington state, and boosting agriculture.

"The party here in this district is so divided and it's confusing, so this district deserves true representation, a representative who really reflects who we are in this district," she said.