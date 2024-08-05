Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump endorses second GOP candidate in primary to replace pro-impeachment congressman

Trump is supporting Tiffany Smiley, Jerrod Sessler in race against Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Trump: We're going to evict this radical, incompetent administration Video

Trump: We're going to evict this radical, incompetent administration

Former President Trump takes aim at President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Ga.

Former President Trump has endorsed a second GOP candidate in the primary for Washington’s 4th Congressional district in an effort to oust Rep. Dan Newhouse, who is one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach him in 2021 following the January 6 Capitol protests. 

Trump, in a post on Truth Social ahead of Tuesday’s vote, said, "Tiffany Smiley is a tremendous America First Candidate running to represent the Great People of Washington’s 4th Congressional District!" 

"Likewise, Jerrod Sessler, who I have Endorsed in the past, would be fantastic, fighting for the same things that Tiffany, and I, want for our Country," Trump continued. "They are both running against a weak and pathetic RINO, Dan Newhouse, who stupidly voted to impeach me for absolutely no reason, and he now strongly wishes he didn’t make that Decision. The other Impeachers are mostly all gone, a good thing for the U.S.A…." 

"Newhouse has to go, and Republicans need to unite behind a WINNER to ensure we have a tremendous Victory in November. Therefore, I give my Complete and Total Endorsement to both Tiffany Smiley and Jerrod Kessler – EITHER OF WHICH WILL DO A TREMENDOUS JOB, AND NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" he also said. 

WHICH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS HAVE BANNED TRUMP AND WHY? AN OVERVIEW 

Tiffany Smiley campaigns in Washington

Tiffany Smiley, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2022, speaks that year during a campaign event in Maple Valley, Washington. Smiley has now been endorsed by former President Trump in the race for Washington's 4th congressional district. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Trump described Smiley as a "Triage Nurse, Veterans Advocate, Army Wife, Loving Mother, and a Strong Supporter of our Movement to Make America Great Again," who "will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter in Congress who will work hard to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment." 

Newhouse, who is seeking his sixth term in office, told KEPR in May that "[s]ome people are still very adamant in their opposition to me," following his vote to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, 2021,"but I gotta tell you, there are a lot of people that will come up to me and say, 'Hey Dan maybe I disagree with that one vote but I support you on all the other things you're doing, I'm beyond that.’" 

FLASHBACK: THESE ARE THE 10 REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED TO IMPEACH TRUMP 

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., is one of ten Republicans who voted in early 2021 to impeach former President Trump. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"And that's a good thing because we have so many issues that we face as a nation," he added. 

Smiley told KEPR the same month that if elected, she will focus on preserving dams in the lower Snake River, keeping illegal drugs out of communities in the central part of Washington state, and boosting agriculture. 

Former President Trump speaks in Atlanta, Georgia

Trump also has endorsed Jerrod Sessler in the Washington 4th congressional district race. The former president is shown here speaking with local Black business leaders at Georgia State University in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 3. (AP/John Bazemore)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The party here in this district is so divided and it's confusing, so this district deserves true representation, a representative who really reflects who we are in this district," she said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics