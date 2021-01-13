These are the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats to impeach President Trump on charges of "incitement of an insurrection," making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

With 10 Republican votes, Trump's second impeachment was the most bipartisan one in history. By comparison, five Democrats voted to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998.

Here are the 10 Republicans:

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep. Jamie Herrera-Beutler of Washington

Rep. John Katko of New York

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington

Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. David Valadao of California