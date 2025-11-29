Rep Troy Nehls, a Trump ally, will not seek re-election as twin brother announces campaign to replace him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, announced on Saturday that he will not seek re-election in 2026 so he can focus on his family, and his own twin brother subsequently revealed his candidacy to fill the open seat.

The congressman said he made the decision after speaking with his family over Thanksgiving. He has served in the U.S. House since 2021.

"After more than 30 years in law enforcement serving and protecting my community as a police officer, constable, Fort Bend County Sheriff, an Army veteran, and six years representing this district in Congress, I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home after this Congress," he wrote on X.

An ally of President Donald Trump, Nehls said he notified the commander-in-chief of his plans before making his announcement public.

SENIOR REPUBLICAN SAYS HE'LL 'MISS THE CLOWNS,' NOT 'THE CIRCUS' AS HE EYES LIFE AFTER CONGRESS

"Before making this decision, I called President Trump personally to let him know of my plans," Nehls said. "President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first."

"Serving this country in the military, serving our community in law enforcement, and serving this district in Congress has been the honor of my life," he continued. "Thank you for your trust, your friendship, and your prayers."

Nehls, 57, has been a big supporter of Trump’s mass deportation agenda. The House Judiciary Committee advanced his legislation earlier this month that would remove barriers to illegal migrant deportations. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., introduced a similar measure in the Senate.

TEXAS RACE TO REPLACE DECEASED DEMOCRAT ADVANCES TO RUNOFF

The congressman also co-sponsored a bill to put Trump on the $100 bill to honor the president. He also called for renaming Dulles International Airport after Trump and for the Republican Party to support whatever Trump says or does.

Nehls previously served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and was deployed to combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also worked in law enforcement for many years.

The Texas congressman joins a growing list of Republican lawmakers who have decided not to retain their seat, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who announced earlier this month amid her feud with Trump that she would step down in January.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

After Nehls announced his plans to retire, his identical twin brother, Trever Nehls, said he would be running for his brother's seat.

"I am honored to announce my candidacy for Congressional District 22 to continue fighting for the people of this district," he wrote on Facebook. "District 22 needs a Representative who will follow in Troy’s footsteps and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to defend our conservative values, secure the border, protect our families, and oppose the reckless and radical agenda that Democrats continue to press upon the American people. I’m ready to take up that fight."