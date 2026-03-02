Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

Trump says US mission in Iran is 'ahead of schedule,' vows to 'easily prevail' over regime

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
President Donald Trump on Monday declared that the joint U.S.-Israeli operation to "crush the threat" in Iran is "ahead of schedule."

Trump provided an update on "Operation Epic Fury" during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, vowing that the U.S. will "easily prevail" over the "terrorist regime."

"We have the strongest and most powerful, by far, military in the world, and we will easily prevail. We're already substantially ahead of our time projections, but whatever the time is, it's okay. Whatever it takes."

President Donald Trump speaking

President Donald Trump speaks about Iran before a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

