Trump dances with soldiers at Fort Bragg as crowd erupts in patriotic 'USA' chants

President Donald Trump thrilled soldiers at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday when he broke out his iconic dance moves.

Trump gave a speech to attending soldiers commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary.

After the speech, Trump began to acknowledge and thank the soldiers.

Accompanying him walking out was his anthem, "Y.M.C.A." by Village People.

As Trump began to walk the stage, the crowd cheered him on.

Trump began to do his viral dance, getting even louder cheers from the crowd.

He turned to head off the stage and acknowledged the soldiers who were sitting behind the stage.

Trump then made a hugging motion with his arms and a gesture after to thank them.

The crowd once again erupted, but this time, "USA" chants followed.

The chants became more infectious as Trump continued to walk towards the exit of the stage.

He stopped once more for the troops in front of the stage, pointing and raising his fist and saying, "thank you very much, thank you."

As Trump continued walking, two soldiers in the crowd were doing his viral dance, which appeared to catch the president’s attention.

Trump turned and immediately began doing his dance as well.

Trump continued on after clapping, pointing and thanking the soldiers as the cheers continued to roar.

