©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina

Trump dances with soldiers at Fort Bragg as crowd erupts in patriotic 'USA' chants

President connects with troops following commemorative speech at military's 250th anniversary

Nick Butler By Nick Butler Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump thrills troops with signature dance at Fort Bragg Video

Trump thrills troops with signature dance at Fort Bragg

Trump dances and waves to cheering soldiers during his appearance at Fort Bragg in North Carolina for the Army's 250th birthday celebration.

President Donald Trump thrilled soldiers at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday when he broke out his iconic dance moves.

Trump gave a speech to attending soldiers commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary.

After the speech, Trump began to acknowledge and thank the soldiers.

Accompanying him walking out was his anthem, "Y.M.C.A." by Village People.

President Donald Trump clapping at Fort Bragg

President Donald Trump clapped, pointed and thanked the troops throughout the crowd at Fort Bragg after his speech. (Fox News)

As Trump began to walk the stage, the crowd cheered him on.

Trump began to do his viral dance, getting even louder cheers from the crowd.

He turned to head off the stage and acknowledged the soldiers who were sitting behind the stage.

President Donald Trump facing the troops at Fort Bragg

President Donald Trump thanking troops behind the stage. The troops erupted in cheers when the president busted out his dance moves. (Fox News)

Trump then made a hugging motion with his arms and a gesture after to thank them.

The crowd once again erupted, but this time, "USA" chants followed.

The chants became more infectious as Trump continued to walk towards the exit of the stage.

He stopped once more for the troops in front of the stage, pointing and raising his fist and saying, "thank you very much, thank you."

President Donald Trump dancing at Fort Bragg

As President Trump walked off the stage, two soldiers were seen doing his viral dance. This caught the eye of the president, prompting him to join in.

As Trump continued walking, two soldiers in the crowd were doing his viral dance, which appeared to catch the president’s attention.

Trump turned and immediately began doing his dance as well.

Trump continued on after clapping, pointing and thanking the soldiers as the cheers continued to roar.

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Do you have any tips? Reach out to Nick.Butler@Fox.com.

Nick Butler is a Breaking and Trending News Writer for Fox News Digital.

