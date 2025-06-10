Trump warns any potential protestors at his military parade will be ‘met with very big force’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued a word of caution for anyone who attempts to protest the military parade he is putting on to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday in Washington.

"If there's any protest once they come out, they will be met with very big force," Trump told reporters Tuesday. "I haven't even heard about a protest. But people that hate our country … they will be met with very heavy force."

The event will be held Saturday, and will feature flyovers, historical reenactments, military vehicles and other "moving tributes" honoring service members, according to America250, a nonpartisan initiative working to engage Americans in the U.S.' 250th anniversary.

"It's going to be an amazing day," Trump said Tuesday. We have planes. We have all sorts of things. And I think it's going to be great. We're going to celebrate our country for a change."

"The event is designed not only to showcase the Army’s modern capabilities but also to inspire a new generation to embrace the spirit of service, resilience, and leadership that defines the United States," the America250 site says.

Trump’s comments coincide with massive protests and riots in Los Angeles stemming from recent arrests in the city by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In response, Trump has deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines to halt the riots and claimed that their presence will prevent the destruction of the city.

However, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom has criticized the Trump administration’s use of troops, and claimed that the move undermines California’s sovereignty.

While state governors usually oversee National Guard troops, Trump invoked a law to place the troops under federal command.

"I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command," Newsom wrote on X Sunday. "We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed."