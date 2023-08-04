Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Trump crashes wedding to chants of 'USA!' hours after DC indictment: 'The man doesn't stop'

Trump was indicted Thursday afternoon on federal charges related to the January 6 riot

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Trump is indicted every 20 minutes because he is a formidable 2024 candidate: Stacey Washington Video

Trump is indicted every 20 minutes because he is a formidable 2024 candidate: Stacey Washington

Stacy on the Right host Stacy Washington joined Fox & Friends First to discuss a potential rematch between Biden and Trump in the 2024 election and Bidens new dark Brandon coffee ad. 

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show former President Donald Trump crashing a wedding at his New Jersey golf club to chants of "USA!" just hours after being indicted in a Washington, D.C., courthouse.

In the video, Trump can be seen wearing what appears to be the same outfit he wore in the courthouse on Thursday, minus the red tie, and walking down a staircase to shake hands with members of a cheering and screaming crowd.

After a chant of "USA!" erupted, Trump could be seen having a private conversation with a bride and groom before addressing the crowd via microphone.

"I heard so much about this couple," Trump said before the video was cut short. "The bride is totally beautiful."

TRUMP JUDGE'S GREETING TO FORMER PRESIDENT SETS SOCIAL MEDIA ABUZZ

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump attends UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Trump was praised by conservatives on social media over the interaction.

"The Machine has now thrown all it can at the man," conservative commentator Benny Johnson tweeted. "Yet, Trump is full of life."

MARK LEVIN GOES OFF ON LATEST TRUMP CHARGES OVER JANUARY 6TH: 'THIS INDICTMENT IS CRAP!'

People watch after former President Donald Trump arrived at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse

People watch after former President Donald Trump arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Washington, to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging Trump conspired to subvert the 2020 election.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"The man doesn’t stop," conservative commentator Graham Allen tweeted.

Donald Trump wears suit and red tie

Former President Trump arrives in Washington, D.C., on August 3, 2023.  (Brooke Singman/Fox News Digital)

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier in the day on Thursday in federal court to all four federal charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

