Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Trump co-defendant, head of Black Voices for Trump denied bail and will remain in prison

Floyd was deemed a flight risk by the court and is the only co-defendant to not strike a bond agreement

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A codefendant in the Georgia election fraud case facing former President Donald Trump is being held without bail. 

Black Voices for Trump leader Harrison Floyd is being held at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, after turning himself in on Thursday. 

"I do find that based on the open charge against you there are grounds for bond to be denied at this point," Judge Emily Richardson said. 

BIDEN CALLS TRUMP A 'HANDSOME GUY' AFTER HE SAW FORMER PRESIDENT'S MUGSHOT ON TV

Harrison Floyd's mugshot.

Harrison Floyd was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Floyd is charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses.  (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

She continued, "So I’m going to go ahead and find that you are at risk to commit additional felonies and a potential risk to flee the jurisdiction."

Richardson made the decision on the grounds that Floyd was deemed a flight risk. 

Floyd is facing charges of influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and violating the Georgia RICO Act. 

TRUMP SAYS TAKING MUGSHOT WAS ‘NOT A COMFORTABLE FEELING, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU’VE DONE NOTHING WRONG' 

Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald Trump turned himself on Thursday, facing 13 counts of state charges relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital )

Among the 19 co-defendants, Floyd is the only individual not to strike a bond agreement ahead of surrendering to authorities. 

He represented himself in court, saying that legal counsel was too expensive.

Trump turned himself on Thursday night after being charged with 13 counts stemming from the state probe into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Trump mugshot

Former President Donald Trump's mugshot. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The court had set Trump’s bail at $200,000. He was quickly processed and released.

Trump told Fox News Digital that officials had insisted on the picture, which assumed iconic status almost immediately among his detractors and supporters.

He added: "It is not a comfortable feeling — especially when you’ve done nothing wrong."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics