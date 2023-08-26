Trump co-defendant, head of Black Voices for Trump denied bail and will remain in prison

A codefendant in the Georgia election fraud case facing former President Donald Trump is being held without bail.

Black Voices for Trump leader Harrison Floyd is being held at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, after turning himself in on Thursday.

"I do find that based on the open charge against you there are grounds for bond to be denied at this point," Judge Emily Richardson said.

She continued, "So I’m going to go ahead and find that you are at risk to commit additional felonies and a potential risk to flee the jurisdiction."

Richardson made the decision on the grounds that Floyd was deemed a flight risk.

Floyd is facing charges of influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and violating the Georgia RICO Act.

Among the 19 co-defendants, Floyd is the only individual not to strike a bond agreement ahead of surrendering to authorities.

He represented himself in court, saying that legal counsel was too expensive.

Trump turned himself on Thursday night after being charged with 13 counts stemming from the state probe into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The court had set Trump’s bail at $200,000. He was quickly processed and released.

Trump told Fox News Digital that officials had insisted on the picture, which assumed iconic status almost immediately among his detractors and supporters.

He added: "It is not a comfortable feeling — especially when you’ve done nothing wrong."