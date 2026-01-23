Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Federal judge questions Trump authority on White House ballroom project

President Donald Trump has said the project is privately funded

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Trump pauses high-stakes oil meeting to check out ballroom progress

Trump pauses high-stakes oil meeting to check out ballroom progress

President Donald Trump paused his meeting with nearly two dozen oil executives to check out updates on the White House ballroom's construction.

As President Donald Trump aims to build a ballroom at the White House, federal Judge Richard Leon on Thursday reportedly asked Justice Department lawyers to point to what authority allows the president to engage in a construction project at the White House.

"Where do you see the authority for the president to tear down the East Wing and build something in its place?" the judge asked, according to The Washington Post. 

While the outlet reported that Leon said he could issue a decision next month, NBC News reported that the judge promised that he would issue a decision in February.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump looks on as he leaves the congress center during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. (Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

Attorney Thad Heuer, who represents the National Trust for Historic Preservation, contended that the president lacks the constitutional power to rip down the East Wing and build a ballroom, according to NBC News, which quoted Heuer as saying, "He's not the owner."

The outlet reported that the judge seemed to be leaning in the direction of pausing the project.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Friday.

President Donald Trump: We're building one of the greatest ballrooms in the world

"The president didn’t want $400 million in taxpayer money to be used for this," Justice Department attorney Yaakov Roth said, according to NBC News. 

"He wanted to use donations," Roth noted.

The project began last year at the behest of Trump, but he has asserted that it is being funded by private donations, not taxpayer dollars.

Watters reveals what Trump REALLY said about his new ballroom

"I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!" Trump declared in an October Truth Social post. "The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!" 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

