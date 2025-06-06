Reagan National Airport to halt flights for Trump-hosted military parade next week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will be hosting a military parade next Saturday honoring military veterans and active-duty service members to commemorate the U.S. Army’s birthday.

The parade is scheduled for June 14, the 250th birthday of the United States Army, Flag Day, and Trump’s birthday.

Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) announced the airport is expected to halt flights during the parade.

"To accommodate aircraft flyovers along the parade route, followed by a fireworks display, the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to suspend airline operations at DCA – affecting scheduled flights," reads an airport press release.

The airport cautions that "customers with flight reservations for the evening of June 14 should check the status of their flights directly with their airline."

An FAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital the agency is working with the Department of Defense to finalize a flyover plan detailing the number and types of aircraft involved.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for the Washington, D.C., area will be issued in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security "to ensure safety and security during the celebration."

Fox News Digital is told the restrictions "will expand the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area Special Flight Rules Area (DC SFRA) and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area Flight Restricted Zone (DC FRZ)."



"The FAA will implement traffic management initiatives (TMI) at DCA before, during, and after the event to ensure safety and will facilitate a return to normal operations once the event concludes. During the peak of the celebration, the TMI stops all arrivals and departures," said the FAA spokesperson.

The parade on June 14 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 9:30 p.m.

Flight passengers are advised to use the D.C. Metrorail to reach the airport and can expect roadway closures off-airport to increase the travel time.

There will be "no fireworks viewing" due to construction and event parking is strongly discouraged, says the DCA release.

"Expect delays from road closures and increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area," it states.

The landmark event will take place on Constitution Ave NW between 15th Street and 23rd Street.

At the event, there will be historical U.S. Army personnel re-enactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, flyovers and military bands, according to America250.

"The event is designed not only to showcase the Army’s modern capabilities but also to inspire a new generation to embrace the spirit of service, resilience, and leadership that defines the United States," the America250 site says.