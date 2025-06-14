Top photos from Trump's 250th birthday celebration of the US Army parade

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a parade to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.  (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

    President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.  (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

    Army soldiers cheer as President Donald Trump watches as he attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.  (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

    President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth salute as they attend a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, on the day of President Donald Trump 79th birthday, in Washington, June 14, 2025.  (Reuters)

    A child cheers as a Paladin self-propelled Howitzer rolls past during a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday in Washington, June 14, 2025.  (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

    President Donald Trump, center, salutes passing troops during a parade to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.  (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

    U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters perform a flyover during an event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.  (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

    Members of the military march during the U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, June 14, 2025.   (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Soldiers dressed in World War II uniforms march in the military parade on June 14, 2025 in Washington.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

    Members of the U.S Army driving in a Sherman tank participate in the 250th birthday parade on June 14, 2025, in Washington.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

    Members of the military in historic uniforms march during the U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, June 14, 2025.  (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Armoured vehicles drive across the Memorial Bridge during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, June 14, 2025.  (Annabelle Gordon/ AFP)

    Participants in vintage uniforms take part in a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday in Washington, June 14, 2025.  (Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

    Soldiers dressed in World War I military attire participate in a military parade to commerate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, June 14, 2025. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

    A person displays a "Trump is Trash" sign during a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday in Washington, June 14, 2025.  (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

    A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights makes a landing during an event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

