Trump blasts Bolton, Seattle, Democrats in 'Hannity' interview

President Trump on Thursday blasted John Bolton ahead of the publication of his tell-all memoir “The Room Where It Happened,” calling his former national security adviser “crazy” and saying that “all he wants to do is bomb people.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” set to air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, Trump digs into Bolton just days after the former national security adviser won a court battle allowing him to publish his memoir despite objections from the White House that it contained classified information.

“He didn’t do a good job,” Trump said of Bolton. “He wasn’t smart. He wasn’t sharp."

Trump added: “He’s the only man I think I ever met -- I knew him for a year -- I don’t think I ever saw him smile once. I said to him, ‘John, do you ever smile?’ And it tells you something about somebody.’"

Bolton earlier this week defended his decision to write a tell-all about his time in the Trump administration and denied violating record-keeping laws by destroying his notes while in the White House.

Bolton, who gave an interview Tuesday on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier," was just as critical of the president as Trump was of him when he compared him to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"The difference between [Joe] Biden and Trump is that Biden has a view, and Trump has no view," Bolton said, tying Trump's perceived erraticism to the coronavirus pandemic: "On any given day, any decision is possible. And I find that frightening. I find the response to the coronavirus demonstrates exactly the kind of fear that I have."

Bolton continued, saying that "the response was herky-jerky, incoherent, sporadic and not as effective as it could have been." He then warned that this "only gives a preview of what could happen in an even more severe crisis."

Trump gave a wide-ranging interview on Hannity and touched on a number of topics -- from the Russia Investigation and his Democratic rivals, to the semi-autonomous zone set up in downtown Seattle.

“If they don’t do something with Seattle, we’re going to do that -- we’re going to go in there,” Trump told host Sean Hannity. “Because what’s happening, they’re taking over American cities.”

He also ripped into Democrat leaders on the Hill, saying: “We have [Charles] Schumer and [Nancy] Pelosi and people that are bad people that I honestly believe don’t love our country. What they do to our country and what they’ve done with this scam, the whole scam -- [Michae] Flynn is a piece of it. The Mueller scam.”

Continuing, Trump said: “Now it came out that Mueller should have announced in the first week that we did nothing wrong. They had evidence in the first few days that there was no collusion with Russia. There was nothing to do with Russia. They knew that immediately.”