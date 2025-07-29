Expand / Collapse search
Trump backs NYPD after gunman kills off-duty officer in Manhattan office tower shooting

President Donald Trump expresses full faith in law enforcement to determine motive behind gunman's 'senseless act of violence'

By Diana Stancy Fox News
NYC shooting: Gunman kills four in Midtown Manhattan, firing 'tons of bullets' Video

NYC shooting: Gunman kills four in Midtown Manhattan, firing 'tons of bullets'

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams has the latest on New York City's deadliest shooting in 25 years on 'Fox & Friends.'

President Donald Trump voiced support for law enforcement agencies and said he has full faith in their ability to determine why a "crazed lunatic" opened fire in a Manhattan office tower on Monday that killed a New York City Police Department officer

"I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love," Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday. "I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence. My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!" 

NYC GUNMAN APPEARED TO HAVE GRIEVANCE AGAINST NFL, WENT TO WRONG ELEVATOR BANK IN DEADLY RAMPAGE, MAYOR SAYS

Split image of Shane Tamura

A split image showing Shane Tamura as a football player in high school next to security footage. (NY Post; Fox News)

Authorities identified the gunman as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, who died from a self-inflicted gun wound. 

A total of four other people were killed in the shooting, including New York Police Department Officer Didarul Islam, 36. Islam had been on the force for three-and-a-half years and is survived by his pregnant wife and two children. 

"He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference on Monday. "He died as he lived. A hero."

NFL'S ROGER GOODELL PRAISES NYPD OFFICER WHO WAS KILLED IN NYC SHOOTING

Ambulance carrying fallen NYPD officer

The ambulance carrying the body of Didarul Islam exits New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Hospital during the dignified transfer of the slain officer, who was shot and killed by a gunman on Monday evening, early Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that flags across the city would be lowered to half-staff to honor Islam. 

"As a mark of respect for the memory of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam who died in the line of duty and the multiple victims of the mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan at 345 Park Avenue yesterday, I’ve ordered all flags on all city buildings and stationary flagstaffs throughout the five boroughs to be lowered to half-staff until further notice." 

"Officer Didarul Islam died as he lived, a hero and protector of New York City. We will never forget you," Adams wrote in another post on X.

ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORT PROMPTS MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSE IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN BUSINESS DISTRICT

NYC shooting

FDNY firefighters wheel a gurney across the street as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Christina Shaw contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 