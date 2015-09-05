Town hall anger fuels GOP bid to defund Planned Parenthood

Town hall meetings held over the August break have driven conservatives in the House and Senate to ramp up their efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, which could make passing a critical funding bill this month difficult for Republican leaders.

Some of the conservative Republicans who huddled in a conference call last week tell the Washington Examiner that unless funding legislation strips money from Planned Parenthood, they'll vote against it, even if it is just a short-term bill.

That makes it an immediate issue for GOP leaders. Federal funding runs out at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30, leaving Republicans who run both chambers just a few legislative days to pass a temporary measure to keep the government from shuttering on Oct. 1.

So far, GOP leaders have signaled that they won't allow the spending bill to be used to carry Planned Parenthood language.

