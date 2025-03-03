Expand / Collapse search
FBI

Top official at FBI New York Field Office forced to retire

James Dennehy: 'I apologize to all of you for not being able to fulfill my commitment to you to serve as ADIC NY for at least two years'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
The top official at the FBI New York Field Office was forced to retire on Monday and apologized to his colleagues for not being able to fulfill his commitment to serve in his position for at least two years.

Former FBI director Christopher Wray appointed James Dennehy as the assistant director in charge at the FBI field office in September 2024.

"Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did. I was not given a reason for this decision," Dennehy said in a letter to his colleagues. "Regardless, I apologize to all of you for not being able to fulfill my commitment to you to serve as ADIC NY for at least two years.

"But as I leave today, I have an immense feeling of pride – to have represented an office of professionals who will always do the right thing for the right reasons; who will always seek the truth while upholding the rule of law; who will always follow the facts no matter where they lead and be unapologetic about it; who will never bend, break, falter, or quit on your integrity; who will always handle cases and evidence with an overabundance of caution and care for the innocent, the victims, and the process first; and who will always remain independent," he added.

FBI RAIDS HOMES OF TOP AIDES FOR NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS

James E. Dennehy leaving court

James E. Dennehy, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York field office, exits the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse after attending a court hearing for New York City Mayor Eric Adams on February 19, 2025, in New York City.  (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Dennehy provided a top 10 list of things he will miss about working for the FBI, though his commute was not one of them.

But among the items on his list were the investigations, the intensity, the FBI brand, the camaraderie, the badge, the independence, and everyone he worked with.

"I've been told many times in my life, ‘When you find yourself in a hole, sometimes it's best to quit digging,’" he wrote. "Screw that. I will never stop defending this joint. I'll just do it willingly and proudly from outside the wire."

Dennehy's departure is the latest in a series of oustings under President Donald Trump's new administration.  

