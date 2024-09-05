FBI raids homes of top aides for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The FBI on Wednesday raided the homes of at least three high-ranking members of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

FBI agents showed up to the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III early Wednesday and seized electronic devices.

Agents also searched the home of Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the mayor on public safety.

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor's office and the New York City Law Department for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The FBI's New York City field office declined to comment on the raid when reached by Fox News Digital.

The FBI also conducted a raid on the home of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, according to the New York Post.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital it "is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service. The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office."

The searches marked the latest sign of legal trouble in Adams' administration. He is a first-term Democrat and former New York City police captain. In November, federal agents seized the mayor’s phones and iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan and raided the home of one of his top fundraisers. While Adams has denied any wrongdoing, he confirmed last month that he had received a subpoena from federal prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.