Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Eric Adams

FBI raids homes of top aides for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The FBI seized devices from First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he supports mask ban Video

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he supports mask ban

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he supports banning masks at protests and on subways, saying cowards cover their faces. (Credit: NYC Mayor's Office)

The FBI on Wednesday raided the homes of at least three high-ranking members of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

FBI agents showed up to the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III early Wednesday and seized electronic devices. 

Adams clasps hands

New York Mayor Eric Adams holds a news conference with members of his staff at City Hall July 30, 2024, in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Agents also searched the home of Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the mayor on public safety.

Banks at presser

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III during a briefing at City Hall.  (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor's office and the New York City Law Department for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Wright with Bragg and others

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, NYC Council Member Gale Brewer, Khary Lazarre-White and District Attorney Alvin Bragg attend the 19th Annual Voices Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom May 9, 2024 in New York City.  (Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The FBI's New York City field office declined to comment on the raid when reached by Fox News Digital. 

The FBI also conducted a raid on the home of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, according to the New York Post

The NYPD told Fox News Digital it "is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service. The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The searches marked the latest sign of legal trouble in Adams' administration. He is a first-term Democrat and former New York City police captain. In November, federal agents seized the mayor’s phones and iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan and raided the home of one of his top fundraisers. While Adams has denied any wrongdoing, he confirmed last month that he had received a subpoena from federal prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

More from Politics