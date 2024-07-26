Top Democratic super PAC launches massive $50M ad spend for Harris leading up to DNC

A top Democratic super PAC has launched a massive ad buy across several battleground states to boost Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential candidacy leading up to the Democratic Party’s convention in Chicago next month.

Future Forward, the largest Democratic-leaning super PAC, announced this week it will spend $50 million supporting Harris in six states in the next three weeks ahead of the convention in Chicago, The Washington Post reported.

Additionally, the outlet reported that the second-largest independent supporter of Democrats, American Bridge 21st Century, will start placing ads Friday in the key swing state of Michigan.

On top of that, Women Vote, part of the Emily’s List network, announced Thursday it was spending $2 million to target younger women in four battleground states.

"We’re ready to hit the ground running to make sure voters know that Kamala Harris will be a president that fights for them," Future Forward President Chauncey McLean told The Washington Post Thursday.

"She is focused on improving the lives of all Americans, while Donald Trump is only focused on himself."

David Axelrod, a former top adviser to former President Obama, called the move a "big development."

"Pro-Harris SuperPAC to launch major buy in the battleground states, with an initial spot to highlight her battles as a DA, attorney general and VP," Axelrod posted on X.

"Essential air cover, especially as the Trump forces spend to define her negatively."

One of the ads will describe Harris as "the district attorney who protected children from sexual predators" and "the attorney general who stood up to the big banks to protect homeowners and won."

The Washington Post reported that MAGA Inc. is also planning to spend $32 million going after Harris before Labor Day, which will bring its total spending during that period to $72 million.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

A new survey compiled after Biden dropped out of the race reveals Trump and Harris are tied in the crucial swing state of Michigan despite the former president's previous lead by nearly double digits.

National polls have sent mixed signals, with some showing a tie and some showing a slight lead for either candidate.

The New York Times/Siena College released a new survey this week that found Trump leads Harris by only one percentage point among likely voters, 48% to 47%. Among registered voters, Trump led Harris by two percentage points.

