Kamala Harris

Harris edging Trump in new poll conducted after Biden's withdrawal

Trump leads Harris by one point in the new poll

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Ahead of the 2020 general election, then-vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris was grilled by CBS News for being the "most liberal senator" in the U.S. at the time.

Vice President Kamala Harris is edging former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical general election match-up, according to a new poll conducted after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

The New York Times/Siena College released a new survey that found that Trump leads Harris by only one percentage point among likely voters, 48% to 47%. Among registered voters, Trump led Harris by two percentage points. 

The new results reveal a tightening of the race since Democrats changed their nominee when compared to a New York Times poll in July that found Trump was leading Biden by 6 points.

HAVE BATTLEGROUNDS SHIFTED WITH HARRIS AT TOP OF TICKET?

Harris speaks at the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes.  (Susan Walsh)

Harris secured a 10-point lead over Trump among voters 45 and younger, a key demographic that the Republican nominee was previously leading in, according to NYT polling just three weeks earlier.

FLASHBACK: SEE HOW KAMALA HARRIS ANSWERED WHEN SHE WAS CONFRONTED IN 2020 AS ‘THE MOST LIBERAL SENATOR’

According to the survey, about 79% of Democratic or Democratic-leaning voters want Harris to be the party nominee after Biden's withdrawal from the race, while 27% think Democrats should have a competitive process to select a new nominee.

Donald Trump looks on during Day 4 of the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump looks on during Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 18, 2024.  (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

About 87% of respondents said they either somewhat or strongly approve of Biden's decision to drop out of the race. Additionally, 45% of respondents say that they do not approve of the job Biden is currently doing as president.

The New York Times/Siene College poll was conducted from July 22 to 24 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

