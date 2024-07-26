New poll shows Trump, Harris tied in key battleground state: 'Close as close can be'

A new survey reveals that former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied in a crucial state, despite the former president's previous lead by nearly two digits.

A Detroit News WDIV-TV survey, conducted after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, found that Trump and Harris are tied with 41% support in Michigan, while 6% of Michigan voters remain undecided.

The polling results reflect a major shift in support since a January survey revealing that Trump was leading Biden in the state by 8 points.

"This is as close as close can be," Glengariff founder Richard Czuba said alongside the polling results.

About 10% of respondents said that they are backing the state's Natural Law Party candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a factor that Czuba says could decide the election.

"The reality is nobody should issue a poll in Michigan that does not include Kennedy because he is a major factor here," Czuba said. "He’s leading among Independents, and in Michigan, we all know that’s who decides the election. And they're being divided, not by two, but by three now, so that really scrambles the equation."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been floated as a potential running mate for Harris, though the governor has stated that she would not run and would not leave her home state. The results found that a Harris-Whitmer ticket gave the Democrats a slight boost of 3 points in a hypothetical general election matchup against Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance.

Michigan voted Republican in every election from 1972 through 1988, but the state turned blue for six straight presidential elections from 1992 through 2012.

Trump narrowly won the battleground state in the 2016 presidential election against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but he was defeated in the following cycle by Biden.

The Glengariff Group/The News and WDIV-TV survey was conducted from July 22 to July 24 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.