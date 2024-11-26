Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Tom Cotton slams ‘partisans and obstructionists’ in DOD reportedly plotting to block Trump plans

'While inappropriate and annoying, these tactics are also useless,' Cotton said

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Senator Markwayne Mullin: Pete Hegseth Is Going To Be Perfect For Secretary of Defense Video

Senator Markwayne Mullin: Pete Hegseth Is Going To Be Perfect For Secretary of Defense

Senator Markwayne Mullin spoke to Brian Kilmeade about why he feels Pete Hegseth will be perfect for Secretary of Defense and being optimistic the Senate will have a most of President-Elect Trump's Cabinet confirmed by mid-February 

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., blasted anyone within the Defense Department working to safeguard certain norms or policies that they expect the incoming Trump administration to target. 

"It appears that partisans and obstructionists inside the Department of Defense are laying groundwork to defy or circumvent President Trump’s plans for both military and civil-service reform," Cotton wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in reference to reports of such strategizing among DOD employees. 

"These actions undermine civilian control of the military and our constitutional structure of government."

Tom Cotton, Lloyd Austin

Cotton bashed the secretary and department officials who have reportedly begun strategizing on how to block Trump's agenda. (Reuters)

Earlier this month, it was reported that there were "informal discussions" occurring among Pentagon officials on what the department would do if Trump ordered the military for a domestic purpose or if he fired a significant number of employees, per CNN

One anonymous defense official was quoted in the report saying, "Troops are compelled by law to disobey unlawful orders." 

"But the question is what happens then – do we see resignations from senior military leaders? Or would they view that as abandoning their people?" they reportedly asked. 

CONGRESS HAS JUST WEEKS TO AVOID A PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AFTER THANKSGIVING

The Pentagon seen from the air

The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President-elect Trump promised during his campaign to shake up the federal government, whether it be through staffing changes or reorganization. Some reports have indicated specific people are being looked at for termination once he enters office again. An ally of Trump, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, has been vocal about his belief that the federal government must be shrunk in size. 

Ramaswamy has been tapped by Trump, along with billionaire business magnate Elon Musk, to lead his planned Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in his new administration. The proposed department has the goal of reducing the size of government, cutting spending and increasing efficiency. 

SENATE GOP MOTIVATED TO RAPIDLY CONFIRM TRUMP NOMINATIONS AHEAD OF PARTY TRIFECTA IN WASHINGTON

President-elect Donald Trump

Trump has expressed interest in reforming the DOD. (Allison Robbert/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Cotton criticized Lloyd in his letter for "promulgating false claims that the incoming administration plans to arbitrarily fire uniformed leaders." 

Further, he slammed the secretary for a message after the election that the military would specifically follow "lawful orders" from Trump. Cotton said this was "a thinly veiled and baseless insinuation that President Trump will issue unlawful orders."

"I have to observe that these actions and reports only prove the need for reform and fundamental change at the Department of Defense. And, of course, while inappropriate and annoying, these tactics are also useless because no action by the outgoing administration can limit the incoming president’s constitutional authority as commander-in-chief," the Arkansas Republican wrote. 

'CONVEYOR BELT OF RADICALS': GOP SLAMMED OVER SENATE ABSENCES THAT HELPED BIDEN SCORE MORE JUDGES IN LAME DUCK

Cotton arrives to Homeland Security Committee meeting

Cotton informed the DOD that they were undermining the incoming president. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cotton was recently elected to serve as chairman of the Senate Republican conference in the new Congress. He is also expected to take Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's place as the head of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. 

The DOD did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital for purposes of this story. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics