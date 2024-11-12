Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump nominates Pete Hegseth to serve as defense secretary

Hegseth served in the US Army and did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
Pete Hegseth has been selected by President-elect Trump to serve as his secretary of defense. 

"I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense. Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First," Trump said in a statement. 

A spokesperson for Fox News released the following statement:

"Pete Hegseth has been an exceptional host on FOX & Friends and FOX Nation and a best-selling author for FOX News Books for nearly a decade. His insights and analysis especially about the military resonated deeply with our viewers and made the program the major success that it is today. We are extremely proud of his work at FOX News and wish him the best of luck in Washington."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

