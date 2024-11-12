Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Tom Cotton likely to succeed Marco Rubio in top Intelligence Committee post

Cotton has been a vocal China and Iran critic

By Julia Johnson , Paul Steinhauser , Lucas Y. Tomlinson Fox News
Published
close
Chuck Schumer has a change of heart on PA Senator-elect McCormick Video

Chuck Schumer has a change of heart on PA Senator-elect McCormick

Fox News’ Madeleine Rivera reports on post-election developments in the Senate, and ‘Fox & Friends’ co-hosts react.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is expected to become the next chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence after President-elect Donald Trump appoints current Vice Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to the role of secretary of state in his new administration. 

The Arkansas Republican and outspoken critic of both China and Iran is next in line after Rubio to lead the committee, a source familiar confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

JOHN THUNE SNAGS 2 MORE ENDORSEMENTS IN COMPETITIVE GOP LEADER RACE TO SUCCEED MCCONNELL

Republican Arkansas Rep. Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton is running for Senate GOP Conference chair. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

However, the final decision on committee leadership will be made by the Republican leader. 

Cotton's office declined to comment to Fox News Digital. 

DEM REP RUBEN GALLEGO BEATS KARI LAKE IN BATTLE FOR ARIZONA SENATE SEAT

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump

Sen. Marco Rubio is expected to be tapped as secretary of state. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A source familiar told Fox News Digital on Monday night that Rubio would be tapped by Trump for the coveted State Department role. However, they noted that the president-elect could still change his mind and go in a different direction. 

The current Intel chair is Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who will be expected to become vice chair in the new Congress when Republicans have the majority. 

PUBLIC PRESSURE CAMPAIGN BOOSTING RICK SCOTT COULD FALL FLAT WITH SENATE GOP COLLEAGUES, STRATEGISTS SAY

Mark Warner

Sen. Mark Warner is chairman of the Intelligence Committee. (Reuters)

Cotton notably pulled his name from cabinet consideration last week, as Axios first reported. 

The senator, who many had seen as a frontrunner for a top cabinet position in the next Trump administration, told the Trump transition team and fellow lawmakers that he asked for his name to be pulled from consideration, a source close to the Arkansas Republican told Fox News. 

TRUMP ALLIES BACK RICK SCOTT IN GOP SENATE LEADER RACE AS THEY LOOK TO INFLUENCE SECRET BALLOT

Tom Cotton Donald Trump at White House

Sen. Tom Cotton is an ally of President-elect Donald Trump. (Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cotton is currently running for the No. 3 Republican leadership position, which he feels "confident" in locking down. 

The source said Trump understands Cotton's decision and knows "he is with him all the way in the Senate."

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics