Timpf: Impeachment would make the president 'more popular'

Fox News contributor Katherine Timpf criticized the Democratic Party's consideration of impeachment Monday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto," saying that such an action would only embolden President Trump.

"I think it would make President Trump more popular. It would make them look petty and I think it would make President Trump look like a victim and a sympathetic figure. And I think that they know that. They must know that," Timpf told Cavuto.

"I don’t think they're complete morons. I think that they are able to realize simple facts and history. So I really think they're just trying to drum up support among their base. Which I think is effective in that way. Other Democrats, people further left, do like to hear that."

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for impeachment Monday while appearing on CNN.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opposes impeachment but is facing opposition from some members within the party.

Timpf noted that Democrats were better off letting the American people know how they could make their lives better.

"So I think what Democrats should be doing is they should be focusing on -- they say we can make it better. These are our ideas rather than say let's impeach the president," Timpf said.

The "Greg Gutfeld Show" regular also asked why the Democrats were working so hard to remove Trump and give Vice President Mike Pence the nation's highest office.

"I can't believe we're seeing some Democrats fighting so hard for Pence. I had no idea they like Pence so much. That doesn't mean that you get Hillary Clinton if they actually did impeach Trump," Timpf said.