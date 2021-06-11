Kat Timpf currently serves as a contributor for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2015 and is a regular panelist on FNC’s late night program Gutfeld! (weeknights, 11-12PM/ET).Read More

In addition to her role on Gutfefld!, Timpf hosts Sincerely Kat on FNC’s demand subscription-based streaming service FOX Nation. She previously wrote for National Review and hosted The Kat Timpf Show, a podcast which aired every Monday on Barstool Sports. Timpf has a background in standup comedy and has performed in clubs throughout the country.

Earlier in her career, she worked as a reporter for Campus Reform in Arlington, VA, and was a digital editor for The Washington Times. Timpf also served as a producer and reporter for Total Traffic Network in Santa Ana, CA. Additionally, she has contributed to several publications including, The Orange County Register and Investor's Business Daily.

Timpf graduated from Hillsdale College with a B.A. in English.