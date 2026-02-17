Texas early voting begins ahead of contentious March 3 primary elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Early voting ahead of Texas' March 3 primary contests runs from Tuesday, Feb. 17 through Friday, Feb. 27, according to the Texas secretary of state.

The Lone Star State's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate primaries are being watched nationally, as the GOP seeks to cling to its majority in the chamber.

Incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn is facing primary challengers, including notable figures like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Cornyn has served in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades — he took office in late 2002.

The top contenders in the Democratic primary are U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Texas state Rep. James Talarico.

"While people don’t know if their loved ones will come home because they’ve been disappeared by ICE or if there will be accountability for the despicable things in the Epstein files or if they will be choosing between rent, healthcare, or food… some would suggest let’s just do politics as usual… THAT is the exact thinking that got us here," Crockett wrote in a Monday post on X.

"Tomorrow is the first day of early voting, It’s time for the people to be heard, loudly & clearly!" she declared in the post.

If no candidate were to win a majority in a race, there would be primary runoff in May.