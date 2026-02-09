Jasmine Crockett's vulgar 6-word message for Trump in Epstein probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, shared a vulgar six-word warning for President Donald Trump as Democrats continue to hunt for links implicating him in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

It comes after Ghislaine Maxwell's closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee in which the convicted Epstein accomplice pleaded the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering any questions from lawmakers.

"We're gonna be on his ass," Crockett told reporters on Monday morning after the deposition concluded. "We have a 34-count convicted felon, and there are people that are still shielding him from any type of accountability as it relates to a child sex-trafficking ring."

She then pivoted to contrasting Trump's treatment with how House Republicans have handled the Clintons, who are also being asked to testify, though Crockett insisted it was not a partisan situation.

NEW GHISLAINE MAXWELL MUGSHOT INCLUDED IN DOJ'S LATEST EPSTEIN FILES RELEASE

"Right now we know that they were willing to try to throw the Clintons in prison for not showing up yet," Crockett said.

"Then we went through the hearing as it relates to the Clintons, I said, listen, we know that Donald Trump's name is mentioned more. Bring him in, too… This, for the Democrats, this isn't partisanship. This is about right versus wrong."

Crockett was referring to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., launching contempt proceedings against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for initially refusing to appear in person on Capitol Hill for their own closed-door depositions.

CLINTONS CAVE: COMER SAYS BILL AND HILLARY TO TESTIFY IN EPSTEIN PROBE

The Clintons' attorneys wrote to Comer announcing they would finally agree to come in under his terms just days before the full House of Representatives was set to vote on referring the ex-first couple to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges.

But a public spat has erupted since then, with the Clintons demanding they instead get to testify at televised hearings. Currently, they are slated to be grilled during closed-door, videotaped depositions.

When asked about that back-and-forth by Fox News Digital, Crockett said, "What they want to do is they want to go behind closed doors and then come out with whatever spin that they want to put on it and have it be a he said, she said."

"They are playing games right now. And again, this is all about shielding and distracting from the President of the United States, who is absolutely mentioned in those files," Crockett told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Trump and Bill Clinton's names do appear in the Epstein files released by both the committee and the DOJ, but neither is implicated in any wrongdoing related to the late pedophile.

Crockett is currently mounting a long-shot bid for the Senate seat currently being occupied by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.