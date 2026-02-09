Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Jasmine Crockett's vulgar 6-word message for Trump in Epstein probe

Crockett was one of several Democrats at Ghislaine Maxwell's deposition Monday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Judge unseals grand jury evidence tied to Ghislaine Maxwell Video

Judge unseals grand jury evidence tied to Ghislaine Maxwell

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on a New York judge approving the release of sealed grand jury evidence related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s case on ‘Special Report.’

Progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, shared a vulgar six-word warning for President Donald Trump as Democrats continue to hunt for links implicating him in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

It comes after Ghislaine Maxwell's closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee in which the convicted Epstein accomplice pleaded the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering any questions from lawmakers.

"We're gonna be on his ass," Crockett told reporters on Monday morning after the deposition concluded. "We have a 34-count convicted felon, and there are people that are still shielding him from any type of accountability as it relates to a child sex-trafficking ring."

She then pivoted to contrasting Trump's treatment with how House Republicans have handled the Clintons, who are also being asked to testify, though Crockett insisted it was not a partisan situation.

NEW GHISLAINE MAXWELL MUGSHOT INCLUDED IN DOJ'S LATEST EPSTEIN FILES RELEASE

Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Donald Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, spent several minutes criticizing President Donald Trump after Ghislaine Maxwell's closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Right now we know that they were willing to try to throw the Clintons in prison for not showing up yet," Crockett said. 

"Then we went through the hearing as it relates to the Clintons, I said, listen, we know that Donald Trump's name is mentioned more. Bring him in, too… This, for the Democrats, this isn't partisanship. This is about right versus wrong."

Crockett was referring to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., launching contempt proceedings against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for initially refusing to appear in person on Capitol Hill for their own closed-door depositions.

CLINTONS CAVE: COMER SAYS BILL AND HILLARY TO TESTIFY IN EPSTEIN PROBE

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are pictured on March 15, 2005, in New York City. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Clintons' attorneys wrote to Comer announcing they would finally agree to come in under his terms just days before the full House of Representatives was set to vote on referring the ex-first couple to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges.

But a public spat has erupted since then, with the Clintons demanding they instead get to testify at televised hearings. Currently, they are slated to be grilled during closed-door, videotaped depositions.

When asked about that back-and-forth by Fox News Digital, Crockett said, "What they want to do is they want to go behind closed doors and then come out with whatever spin that they want to put on it and have it be a he said, she said."

Rep. James Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer speaks to the media in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"They are playing games right now. And again, this is all about shielding and distracting from the President of the United States, who is absolutely mentioned in those files," Crockett told Fox News Digital.

Both Trump and Bill Clinton's names do appear in the Epstein files released by both the committee and the DOJ, but neither is implicated in any wrongdoing related to the late pedophile.

Crockett is currently mounting a long-shot bid for the Senate seat currently being occupied by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

