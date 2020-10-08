Texas bars allowed to reopen if county judges agree, Gov. Abbott says

Texas bars can reopen for in-person service beginning next week — but only if their county governments choose to allow it, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.

Effective Oct. 14, bars in counties that choose to opt-in can resume in-person service at 50% capacity. All customers must be seated while eating or drinking

“It is time to open them up,” Abbott said in a Facebook video. “If we continue to contain COVID, then these openings, just like other businesses, should be able to expand in the near future.”

Shortly after Abbott's announcement, however, the state's two most populous counties said they intended to keep in-person service at bars closed.

"Regarding opening bars in Dallas County: I will not file to open them at this time," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkin tweeted, noting the number of COVID-19 cases in the area was on the rise.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo echoed that sentiment, saying in a statement that “indoor, maskless gatherings should not be taking place right now, and this applies to bars, as well.”

In the order, Abbott said that bars in regions of the state with high hospitalizations for coronavirus -- where COVID-19 patients account for more than 15% of hospital capacity -- will not be allowed to reopen.

“It is time to open up more, provided that safe protocols continue to be followed,” Abbott said. “If everyone continues the safe practices, Texas will be able to contain COVID and we will be able to reopen 100%.”

Abbott said that in addition to bars reopening for in-person service, businesses currently limited to 50% capacity may now expand to 75% capacity. That includes establishments like movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls and amusement parks.

