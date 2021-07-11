Terry McAuliffe confronted on Ralph Northam endorsement after calling for resignation amid 'blackface' scandal

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is vying for his old job, refused to answer questions about accepting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s endorsement after calling on him to resign in the wake of his 2019 blackface scandal.

Video footage making the rounds online shows McAuliffe at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport returning from a weekend in Nantucket.

A young man filming the former governor with his phone asks McAuliffe who he met with in Nantucket.

"Were you meeting with the Clintons?" he asks.

"Nah, I don’t know where they were this weekend to be honest with you," McAuliffe says, as he was followed down to the baggage claim area while being recorded.

"Were you fundraising in Nantucket?" asks one man.

"Why did you accept Northam’s endorsement after calling on him to resign?" another asks, illiciting no response from McAuliffe.

McAuliffe later denounced the ambush, alleging in an online Twitter post that his GOP gubernatorial rival Glenn Youngkin had sent "trackers" after him and his family.

"4 Youngkin trackers met me and Dorothy," McAuliffe wrote, referring to his wife. "Glenn – send as many trackers after me and my family as you want. Unlike you, who got caught last week lying about your anti-choice views, I say the same thing no matter who’s listening."

Virginia’s current governor, Ralph Northam, is not running again because governors may not serve consecutive terms. McAuliffe, who was Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, is allowed to seek a non-consecutive term this year.

In April, Northam endorsed McAuliffe for governor. McAuliffe accepted the endorsement, promising to build on his leadership and "create a stronger, post-COVID economy that lifts up all Virginians."

But in 2019, McAuliffe called on Northam to resign after a photo surfaced from Northam's medical school yearbook page showing a man in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.

"This has been a heartbreaking day. Ralph Northam is my friend and he served well as my Lt. Governor and as Governor. His actions on display in this photo were racist, unacceptable and inexcusable at any age and any time," McAuliffe tweeted in February 2019.

Youngkin campaign spokeswoman Macaulay Porter told Fox News in a statement Sunday that "Terry McAuliffe says one thing and then does another."

"He called on Northam to resign for his KKK-Blackface photo, then turned around and said he’s honored to have his endorsement and even campaigned with him. Virginians deserve an honest governor who doesn’t talk out of both sides of their mouth like Terry McAuliffe," Porter said.

McAuliffe's campaign office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

