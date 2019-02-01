Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page shows men dressed in blackface, KKK robe

A photo on Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook page surfaced Friday showing one man dressed in blackface and another in a KKK robe.

A spokesman for Northam – the governor's been under fire this week for comments made about a third-trimester abortion bill in his state – did not immediately return multiple messages seeking comment from Fox News. It’s not clear who is in the photo, though Northam appears in other photos on the same page.

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday said it obtained a copy of the 1984 yearbook page from the Eastern Virginia Medical School library. Northam graduated from the school that year. The Washington Post reported that it also independently confirmed the authenticity of the page.

The quote on the page says, “There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.”

VIRGINIA GOV. NORTHAM FACES BACKLASH FOR COMMENTS ON 3RD-TRIMESTER ABORTION BILL

Earlier on Friday, a conservative website called Big League Politics first posted a photo of the yearbook page.

The Republican Party of Virginia tweeted that Northam “needs to explain this immediately.”

The newest revelation comes as Northam came under fire Wednesday after he waded into the fight over a controversial abortion bill that one sponsor said could allow women to terminate a pregnancy up until the moment before birth -- with critics saying Northam indicated a child could be killed after birth.

Northam’s troubles began Wednesday when he appeared on WTOP to discuss The Repeal Act.

Northam, a former pediatric neurologist, was asked about the sponsor's comments and said he couldn’t speak for Tran, but said that third-trimester abortions are done with “the consent of obviously the mother, with consent of the physician, multiple physicians by the way, and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities or there may be a fetus that’s not viable.”

“So in this particular example if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered,” Northam said. “The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

The intent of his comments was not clear. But some conservative commentators and lawmakers took his remarks to mean he was discussing the possibility of letting a newborn die -- or even "infanticide."

Northam refused to back down from comments that have sparked outrage. "I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting," Northam tweeted this week.

But Republicans aren’t buying his defense.

“What’s shameful is that you're too cowardly to say point blank that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth,” Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said in a statement Thursday. “You could have said that yesterday. But because you’re terrified of an extremist pro-abortion lobby that now defends even infanticide, you're still ducking."

Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia’s 2017 gubernatorial race. During that contest, Democrats tried to link Gillespie to the torch-bearing white nationalists who infamously marched in Charlottesville.

Last month, Florida's secretary of state resigned after a local newspaper obtained photos of him dressed in blackface as a Hurricane Katrina victim.