Nikki Haley hits the campaign trail with Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is hitting the campaign trail next week in support of the GOP’s nominee for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin.

Haley, who was former President Trump’s liaison at the UN, announced she would be touring the Old Dominion with Youngkin starting Tuesday in Richmond, Virginia.

Haley told Fox News in a statement that Youngkin "has what it takes to get Virginia moving again." "He's an experienced businessman and problem solver who will create jobs and opportunity, improve schools and deliver results for the people of Virginia," Haley said.

Youngkin told Fox News in an emailed statement that he is honored to have Haley stumping for him as the one of two off-year gubernatorial elections takes flight. New Jersey is also electing a governor this year.

ANTI-CRT GROUP TARGETS VIRGINIA INDEPENDENTS WITH MASS TEXTS ABOUT MCAULIFFE’S ‘CONSPIRACY’ COMMENT

"It’s an honor to have Ambassador Haley join me on the campaign trail," Youngkin said. "Her visit shows that Virginia really is ground zero this year – we have to get our economy moving again, fix our schools, support law enforcement, and take care of our veterans."

"When voting starts in September we have a huge opportunity to bring a brighter day to our Commonwealth!" he added.

‘YOU ARE CRAZY’: MCAULIFFE SLAMMED FOR SUGGESTING IT’S EASIER FOR AMERICANS TO BUY A GUN THAN TO VOTE

Renzo Olivari, spokesman for Democrat nominee Terry McAuliffe's campaign, told Fox News in a Thursday email that Haley's announcement came as "no surprise."

"Glenn Youngkin brags he's honored to have Donald Trump's endorsement, so it's no surprise he's campaigning with another Trump lackey who shares his opposition to women's access to health care and Medicaid expansion," Olivari said.

ABC News first broke the story on Thursday. In addition to a stop in Richmond, Haley will be joining Youngkin in Northern Virginia on Wednesday, traveling to two Democratic strongholds in the state while campaigning with the former Carlyle CEO.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McAuliffe has come out the gate swinging against Youngkin, trying to pin him as having extremist views while the Republican candidate runs on a moderate platform.

The former Virginia governor has come under fire in his campaign after securing the Democratic nomination, receiving "Three Pinocchios" from the Washington Post for a heavily spliced ad using old quotes from Youngkin.