Missouri

Supreme Court rejects Missouri effort to block sentencing, gag order against Trump in New York case

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts by New York jury in May

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
The Supreme Court denied a motion to step in and rule on a lawsuit brought by the state of Missouri that attempted to temporarily block legal proceedings in the case of New York vs. former President Trump.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have granted the state's request to file a bill of complaint, but would not grant the other relief the state was seeking.

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024 after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

The claim was filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who is a Republican seeking a full term in the seat this fall.

"It’s disappointing that the Supreme Court refused to exercise its constitutional responsibility to resolve state v. state disputes," Bailey said in a post on X. "I will continue to prosecute our lawsuit against @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden’s DOJ for coordinating the illicit prosecutions against President Trump."

Trump was convicted by a New York jury in May of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.

