Supreme Court grants a stay, temporarily blocks release of Trump tax records to House Democrats

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay, temporarily blocking former President Trump from having to turn over his tax records to Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Trump and his legal team on Monday filed asking the Supreme Court to block the release of his tax records.

The House Ways and Means Committee first requested six years of Trump's tax returns in 2019.

DONALD TRUMP'S REQUEST TO KEEP TAX RETURNS FROM CONGRESS DENIED BY APPEALS COURT

"Upon consideration of the application of counsel for the applicants, it is so ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 21-5289, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the court," Roberts’ order states, requesting that the committee respond before Thursday, Nov. 10, by noon.

In 2021, the Justice Department said Congress should be able to review the records, a decision Trump and his legal team have appealed.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled last December that the Treasury Department should turn the tax returns over to the congressional committee, and a three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with that ruling in August.

BIDEN DOJ SAYS TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS CAN BE TURNED OVER TO CONGRESS

The full bench of the D.C. Circuit Court denied Trump's request to stop the release last week.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said last week that Trump has "tried to delay the inevitable."

"We’ve waited long enough—we must begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible," Neal said in a statement.