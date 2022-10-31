Expand / Collapse search
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his tax records to House Democrats

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee have been seeking Trump's tax returns since 2019

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Former President Trump asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block the release of his tax records to Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The House Ways and Means Committee first requested six years of Trump's tax returns in 2019.

DONALD TRUMP'S REQUEST TO KEEP TAX RETURNS FROM CONGRESS DENIED BY APPEALS COURT

In 2021, the Justice Department said Congress should be able to review the records, a decision Trump and his legal team have appealed.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled last December that the Treasury Department should turn the tax returns over to the congressional committee, and a three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with that ruling in August.

BIDEN DOJ SAYS TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS CAN BE TURNED OVER TO CONGRESS

The full bench of the D.C. Circuit Court denied Trump's request to stop the release last week.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, on April 2, 2019. Rep. Neal, whose committee has jurisdiction over all tax issues, has formally requested President Donald Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service for the past 6 years. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said last week that Trump has "tried to delay the inevitable."

"We’ve waited long enough—we must begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible," Neal said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

