Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Donald Trump's request to keep tax returns from Congress denied by appeals court

The Supreme Court can hear the case if Trump appeals

Paul Best
By Paul Best , Jake Gibson | Fox News
close
Trump teases 2024 Presidential run: 'I will probably have to do it again' Video

Trump teases 2024 Presidential run: 'I will probably have to do it again'

Former President Donald Trump discusses his potential presidential run in 2024 at a 'Save America' rally in Robstown, Texas.

A federal appeals court rejected former President Donald Trump's latest effort to block the release of his tax returns to Congress.

Trump can still appeal the case to the Supreme Court. 

The House Ways and Means Committee first requested six years of Trump's tax returns in 2019, but then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied the effort. 

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a rally Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. 

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a rally Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C.  (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

After President Biden was elected, the Department of Justice said in July 2021 that Congress should be able to review the records, which Trump appealed. 

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE ISSUES TRUMP SUBPOENA SEEKING TESTIMONY ON CAPITOL RIOT

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled last December that the Treasury Department should turn the tax returns over to the congressional committee, and a three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with that ruling in August. 

The full bench of the D.C. Circuit Court denied Trump's request to stop the release on Thursday. 

Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena.

Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said that Trump has "tried to delay the inevitable." 

"We’ve waited long enough—we must begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible," Neal said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday evening. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest

More from Politics