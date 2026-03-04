Pam Bondi faces bipartisan subpoena over frustration with DOJ's release of Epstein files

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Oversight Committee voted along bipartisan lines to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday, a motion spearheaded by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., amid continued frustrations with the Department of Justice's efforts to release the Epstein Files.

Mace said she had introduced the motion to hear from Bondi on "the department’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act."

The vote succeeded in a 24-19 vote, with five Republicans joining Democrats to advance the subpoena.

Besides Mace, the Republicans who voted with Democrats included: Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Lawmakers like Mace have raised questions about whether Bondi is doing all she can to release its documentation on Epstein in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That bill, which became law in Nov. 2025, required the department to release any documents and files related to its investigation on the disgraced financier — so long as it didn’t reveal the identities of Epstein’s victims.

But after the deadline came and went, lawmakers like Mace and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., believe the DOJ has more on the books it hasn’t made public.

Epstein, who had an expansive social circle among the rich and powerful, died in 2019 while incarcerated on charges of sex trafficking minors, leaving behind questions of whether he could have used his vast network to facilitate illegal sexual encounters with minors.

Years later, public demands for accountability and justice for any potential co-conspirators persist.

President Donald Trump promised to deliver on those demands on the campaign trail, but after months without any document releases, lawmakers grew impatient. Bondi herself attracted frustrations early on in Trump's second term when she told audiences she had a list of Epstein accomplices "sitting on my desk right now."

Now, with the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency act, questions remain among some lawmakers about Bondi’s good-faith effort to comply with transparency requirements that carry the force of law as she claims that "all" the files have been released.

"The American people want answers, and so do we," Mace said in a post on X.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear when Bondi will be scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee.