Fox News Poll: Voters give poor marks to economy, Congress and Trump

With prices still a concern and economic confidence subdued, voter anger toward Washington has reached new highs. Majorities say the economy is struggling, inflation is not under control, and the federal government is falling short.

A new Fox News survey finds a record 70% disapprove of the job congressional Democrats are doing, up 6 percentage points since December (29% approve). Views of congressional Republicans have mostly held steady, with 36% approving and 64% disapproving.

The gap reflects greater party unity on the right: 77% of Republicans approve of their party’s leaders while just 62% of Democrats approve of theirs.

The sour mood extends beyond Congress. Eight percent are "enthusiastic" about how the federal government is working and another 26% are "satisfied." But a majority is "dissatisfied" (33%) or "angry" (32%) with Washington.

While these views are similar to the one-year point in Joe Biden’s presidency (February 2022), there are two key differences. First, the 8% enthusiastic and the 32% angry are at record highs. And second, the partisan intensity has flipped — Republicans were more than four times as likely as Democrats to be angry in 2022, while Democrats are more than five times as likely as Republicans to feel that way now.

"Political science research indicates anger is a more powerful mobilizing force than hope or fear," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the survey with Democrat Chris Anderson. "The anger on the left may be one reason Democrats have been doing so well in recent special elections and early 2026 primaries."

Much of that frustration appears rooted in the economy: only 30% rate it positively, down from 32% earlier in President Trump’s term (July 2025). More than twice as many say economic conditions are only fair or poor.

Voters are still feeling cost pressures. Compared to a year ago, most say grocery prices have increased (81%), including more than half who say they are up a lot (56%). Large numbers also say costs have increased for utilities (79%), healthcare (71%), housing (65%), and gas (51%).

And while 22% say inflation is completely or mostly under control, the highest going back to 2022, most say it is not.

More than half, 57%, rate their personal finances negatively, and those ratings are especially high among independents (61%), Black voters (66%), voters under 30 (66%), women (66%), and households with income below $50K (74%).

Just 9% say there are a lot of jobs in their community that pay decent wages, while 15% say there are almost none.

Reflecting those concerns, half of voters identify the cost of living (50%) as the most important economic issue facing the country, far ahead of government spending (18%), jobs (10%), income inequality (9%), tariffs (8%), and taxes (4%).

Currently, 43% approve and 57% disapprove of the job Trump is doing overall. It was 44% and 56% in both January and December.

Another 6 in 10 say he is focused on the wrong things. By comparison, 54% said Biden had the wrong focus in November 2021.

Virtually all Democrats are unhappy with the job Trump is doing (95% disapprove) and say he is focused on the wrong issues (94%). Republican unity is strong but not absolute: 87% approve and 83% say he has the right focus. There is a fault line within the GOP over support for the MAGA movement.

Among Republicans who identify with MAGA, approval of the president climbs to 98% compared to just 63% among non-MAGA Republicans. And there is a similar 38-point gap on whether he is focused on the right issues (95% MAGA vs. 57% non-MAGA).

Most independents disapprove of Trump’s job performance (72%) and think he is focused on the wrong issues (78%).

Border security is the president’s only positive issue, with 52% of voters approving (48% disapprove). His ratings are underwater by 35 points on the cost of living (32% approve, 67% disapprove), 27 points on tariffs, 23 points on the economy and healthcare, 20 points on foreign policy, 19 points on taxes, 13 points on jobs, and 6 points on immigration. Republicans rate Trump far more negatively on the cost of living (33% disapprove) than other measures.

On tariffs, 63% of voters disapprove of how Trump is handling them, while another 56% oppose tariffs in general. The top concerns about tariffs are higher consumer costs, the risk of a trade war, and reduced product availability. The main reasons for supporting them are preventing unfair trade practices from other countries, protecting U.S. jobs, increasing government revenue, and reducing the trade deficit.

After the Supreme Court’s Feb. 20 ruling limiting the administration’s tariff authority, 62% say Trump is being treated fairly by the High Court, including majorities of Democrats (76%) and independents (58%), and half of Republicans (50%).

Still, the Court’s own ratings have slipped: 57% disapprove — up 7 points since last summer. The higher disapproval is driven largely by a near doubling among Republicans, from 20% disapproving in 2025 to 39% today.

Conducted February 28-March 2, 2026, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,004 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (104) and cellphones (642) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (258). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the most recent American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.