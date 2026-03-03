Expand / Collapse search
State Department has helped over 130 Americans evacuate Israel during war with Iran, official says

More than 100 Americans are expected to depart Israel Tuesday, State Department official says

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond , Trey Yingst Fox News
Dan Hoffman on Middle East conflict escalating after Iran strikes US embassy Video

Dan Hoffman on Middle East conflict escalating after Iran strikes US embassy

Former CIA Chief of Station Dan Hoffman analyzes the escalating Middle East conflict, discussing precision military strikes, Iran's strategy and the unity of Gulf States with the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

The State Department has so far helped more than 130 Americans evacuate Israel during the war with Iran, an official told Fox News on Tuesday. 

"Hundreds of American citizens have left Israel since the start of the conflict. Over the last few days, the State Department has assisted over 130 American citizens [in departing] Israel, with an additional 100 American citizens expected to depart today," the State Department official said. 

"The Department is in direct contact and aiding nearly 500 American citizens [with arranging] travel out of Israel currently," the official added. 

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said overnight, "We are getting a lot of requests regarding evacuating from Israel from American citizens who are currently in Israel or who have family here," and that there are "very limited" options available.

Building is seen damaged in Tel Aviv, Israel, following strike with Iran

A drone view of the site of an Iranian missile strike on a residential building in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, March 1, 2026.  (Roei Kastro/Reuters/TPX Images of the Day)

"As of now, the best is utilizing Israel's Ministry of Tourism shuttle bus to Taba, Egypt and getting flights from there or going on to Cairo for flights back to the U.S.," Huckabee said on X. "Not sure when Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv will reopen. Hopefully soon, but even when it does, there will be VERY limited flights with priorities to those who already were ticketed by El Al. Doubtful that other airlines will fly in/out for a while." 

The State Department also has warned Americans in more than a dozen countries across the Middle East to depart immediately due to risks tied to the conflict with Iran. 

AMBASSADOR HUCKABEE DESCRIBES ‘BEST OPTION’ FOR AMERICANS LOOKING TO FLEE ISRAEL

Apartment building damaged in Israel following strike by Iran

Officers from Israel's Home Front Command inspect a damaged apartment building after an Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Officials have warned that conditions in the region remain volatile and that security situations can change quickly as fighting tied to the Iran conflict continues. 

The warnings come days after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, striking command-and-control centers, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites.

Iranian missile attack

An Israeli emergency service officer walks past the debris of a building at the scene of an Iranian missile attack. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel has been striking Iran as part of its Operation Roaring Lion. 

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

