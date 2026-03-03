State Department has helped over 130 Americans evacuate Israel during war with Iran, official says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department has so far helped more than 130 Americans evacuate Israel during the war with Iran, an official told Fox News on Tuesday.

"Hundreds of American citizens have left Israel since the start of the conflict. Over the last few days, the State Department has assisted over 130 American citizens [in departing] Israel, with an additional 100 American citizens expected to depart today," the State Department official said.

"The Department is in direct contact and aiding nearly 500 American citizens [with arranging] travel out of Israel currently," the official added.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said overnight, "We are getting a lot of requests regarding evacuating from Israel from American citizens who are currently in Israel or who have family here," and that there are "very limited" options available.

"As of now, the best is utilizing Israel's Ministry of Tourism shuttle bus to Taba, Egypt and getting flights from there or going on to Cairo for flights back to the U.S.," Huckabee said on X. "Not sure when Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv will reopen. Hopefully soon, but even when it does, there will be VERY limited flights with priorities to those who already were ticketed by El Al. Doubtful that other airlines will fly in/out for a while."

The State Department also has warned Americans in more than a dozen countries across the Middle East to depart immediately due to risks tied to the conflict with Iran.

Officials have warned that conditions in the region remain volatile and that security situations can change quickly as fighting tied to the Iran conflict continues.

The warnings come days after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, striking command-and-control centers, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites.

Israel has been striking Iran as part of its Operation Roaring Lion.

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.