War With Iran

Ambassador Huckabee describes 'best option' for Americans looking to flee Israel

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said, 'We are getting a lot of requests regarding evacuating from Israel from American citizens'

By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Iran, Israel and US continue strikes across the Middle East, White House vows largest strikes yet to come Video

Iran, Israel and US continue strikes across the Middle East, White House vows largest strikes yet to come

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy reports on the latest updates on the conflict in the Middle East as Iran, Israel and the U.S. continue attacks on ‘Fox News @ Night.’ 

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described what he believes is the "best option" for Americans looking to flee Israel amid the ongoing unrest across the Middle East. 

Huckabee said overnight that, "We are getting a lot of requests regarding evacuating from Israel from American citizens who are currently in Israel or who have family here," and that there are "very limited" options available. 

"As of now, the best is utilizing Israel's Ministry of Tourism shuttle bus to Taba, Egypt and getting flights from there or going on to Cairo for flights back to the U.S.," Huckabee said on X. "Not sure when Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv will reopen.  Hopefully soon, but even when it does, there will be VERY limited flights with priorities to those who already were ticketed by El Al. Doubtful that other airlines will fly in/out for a while." 

"The Ministry of Tourism is operating buses to Taba. That crossing is further away, but it’s open 24/7. There are some flights from Taba, but there are also options to get to Cairo, and it’s operating normally except to Middle Eastern countries. To get out, it’s the best option for now," Huckabee added. 

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and damage in Israel following Iranian strike

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, left, and emergency personnel at the site of an Iranian missile strike on a residential building in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 1, 2026. (Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Ronen Zvulun/TPX Images of the Day/Reuters)

Huckabee also said that he does not recommend Americans exit via Jordan at this time, as "Flights are not consistent and access across the Allenby crossing has limited hours." 

"All of our personnel from [the] embassy are sheltering in place, but I realize you may need to get people out and back home and not continue to incur hotel costs," the ambassador wrote. 

NETANYAHU INSISTS US AND ISRAEL'S STRIKES ON IRAN WON'T LEAD TO ‘ENDLESS WAR’

People take shelter in parking lot in Tel Aviv, Israel

People take shelter in a parking lot in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, March 1, 2026, after Iran launched missile barrages following attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Saturday. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem said in a statement early Tuesday morning that it is "not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel." It also mentioned the Israeli Ministry of Tourism’s buses to Taba.

"To be added to the passenger list for a shuttle, you must register via the Ministry’s evacuation form," it said.  

Israeli firefighter puts out flames following strike in Tel Aviv

An Israeli firefighter works to put out a fire in Tel Aviv after Iran launched missiles into Israel on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.  (Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters)

"The U.S. Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism’s shuttle. If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety," it added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

