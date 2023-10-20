'Squad' Democrat declares 'all lives do matter' while calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

A member of the far-left "Squad" uncharacteristically declared Friday that "all lives do matter" during a press conference calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

"I hope and pray that when we exit this crisis, we will be able to say resoundingly, yes, we did enough because we spoke through the noise, and we stood firmly in our belief that all lives do matter — as they said when it was our turn — and that each and every one of them is precious," Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., told those in attendance.

Her comments drew smiles and nods of approval from Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., two fellow "Squad" members, who stood behind her as she spoke.

"I thank the leaders of this legislation, of this resolution, I thank the leaders who have stood with us, who continue to stand, who continue to come, and that your work will not be in vain and that we call for a ceasefire now," Lee added.

Many figures in the Black Lives Matter movement condemned people who used the counter-phrase "all lives matter" as misunderstanding racial oppression.

Members of the "Squad" have continued their opposition to the Biden administration's support for Israel, with one — Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — even repeating a Hamas talking point that Israel was responsible for the devastating explosion that killed at least 100 at a Gaza hospital.

U.S. and Israeli intelligence found the hospital explosion was not caused by any projectile fired by the Israeli Defense Forces.