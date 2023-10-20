Expand / Collapse search
'Squad' Democrat declares 'all lives do matter' while calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Rep. Summer Lee's statement drew smiles and nods of approval from Reps. Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
'Squad' Democrat declares 'all lives do matter' calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., a member of the far-left "Squad," uncharacteristically declared "all lives do matter" during a press conference calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

A member of the far-left "Squad" uncharacteristically declared Friday that "all lives do matter" during a press conference calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

"I hope and pray that when we exit this crisis, we will be able to say resoundingly, yes, we did enough because we spoke through the noise, and we stood firmly in our belief that all lives do matter — as they said when it was our turn — and that each and every one of them is precious," Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., told those in attendance.

Her comments drew smiles and nods of approval from Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., two fellow "Squad" members, who stood behind her as she spoke.

TLAIB FACES CALLS TO BE BARRED FROM ISRAEL BRIEFINGS AFTER ‘MISINFORMATION’ ABOUT GAZA HOSPITAL EXPLOSION

Democrat Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee

U.S. Representative Summer Lee (D-PA) attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on the "border crisis" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2023. (REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy)

"I thank the leaders of this legislation, of this resolution, I thank the leaders who have stood with us, who continue to stand, who continue to come, and that your work will not be in vain and that we call for a ceasefire now," Lee added.

Many figures in the Black Lives Matter movement condemned people who used the counter-phrase "all lives matter" as misunderstanding racial oppression. 

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ADMITS DOXXED US SPECIAL FORCES SOLDIERS IN ISRAEL, APOLOGIZES

The Squad

From left, "Squad" members Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., conduct a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Members of the "Squad" have continued their opposition to the Biden administration's support for Israel, with one — Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — even repeating a Hamas talking point that Israel was responsible for the devastating explosion that killed at least 100 at a Gaza hospital. 

U.S. and Israeli intelligence found the hospital explosion was not caused by any projectile fired by the Israeli Defense Forces.

