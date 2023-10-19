Squad Democrat continues to dodge questions on post blaming Israel for hospital attack

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., dodged questions about her social media post accusing Israel of bombing a hospital in Gaza on Wednesday as two reporters questioned whether she planned to take the post down and if she has seen evidence to suggest otherwise.

Punchbowl News' Max Cohen and National Review's John McCormack both posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, about interactions they had with Tlaib on Wednesday. Both noted she wouldn't respond to questions about accusing Israel of bombing a hospital

Cohen wrote that she "refused to say anything as she rushed from the House floor to a car waiting to pick her up outside the Capitol building."

President Biden and National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson have both said that Israel was not responsible for the explosion, citing evidence from the Defense Department.

She similarly refused to answer McCormack, who asked if she has seen evidence that refutes the administration, before she rushed away.

Tlaib's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

She posted to X on Tuesday and said, "Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that."

Fellow Squad Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar also posted to X and accused Israel of bombing a hospital in Gaza, however, she attempted to walk it back in post in the same thread.

"Our office cited an AP report yesterday that the IDF had hit a Baptist hospital in Gaza," Omar wrote Wednesday night. "Since then, the IDF denied responsibility and the US intelligence assessment is that this was not done by Israel. It is a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war (especially on Twitter where misinformation is rampant). We all have a responsibility to ensure information we are sharing is from credible sources and to acknowledge as new reports come in."

She added, "It is critical that we have a fully independent investigation to determine conclusively who is responsible for this war crime."

Tlaib spoke at the Capitol on Wednesday and repeated the accusation.

"That's what's been really painful — just continue to watch people think it's okay to bomb a hospital where children. You know, what's so hard sometimes is watching those videos and the people telling the kids, 'Don't cry.' But, like, let them cry! And they're shaking, and somebody — you know this — they keep telling them not to cry in Arabic. They can cry, I can cry, we all can cry. If we're not crying, something is wrong," Tlaib said.

Tlaib also accused the Biden administration of funding "genocide," calling for a ceasefire.

