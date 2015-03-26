Son of Former VP Quayle Denies Founding 'Dirty' Website

The son of former Vice President Dan Quayle is trying to shake off accusations that he helped found a raunchy website featuring 20-something clubgoers, as he vies for an open congressional seat in central Arizona.

The charges center around TheDirty.com, a site dedicated to pictures of scantily dressed women and nasty comments about them. MyFoxPhoenix reports that the man who runs the site is claiming Ben Quayle helped create it -- and even wrote for the site under the fake name Brock Landers.

With just days to decide before the Arizona primary on Aug. 24, Quayle, 33, who is running as a Republican for an open House seat, is denying that he had a central role in the site. He acknowledges he spoke to the founder in the site's early days, but says it didn't contain the racy content it has now, according to MyFoxPhoenix.

Quayle also admits to referring the founder to an attorney and he told the Arizona Republic he did write occasionally in the early days.

"I just posted comments to try to drive some traffic," he is quoted as saying.

But Quayle denies using the name Brock Landers, an apparent reference to a character in the film "Boogie Nights," which focuses on the porn industry.

"This is a complete smear campaign, done by a smear website, and pushed by some of my opponents who have been smearing me since the beginning of the campaign. I'm sick of it. I want to talk about the issues, but I will and can answer the question -- no, I did not co-found or create the website," he said.

Founder Nik Richie has taken to TheDirty.com to deny Quayle's denial. The lead post on Tuesday called Quayle a "liar" and a "hypocrite."