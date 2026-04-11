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Administration

Social media erupts after Harris introduces 'mob boss' accent to attack Trump: 'Total cringe'

Harris told the audience Trump acts like 'you take Eastern Europe, and I'll take the Western Hemisphere'

By Leo Briceno Fox News
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Former Vice President Kamala Harris gives mob boss impression of Donald Trump while discussing foreign policy Video

Former Vice President Kamala Harris gives mob boss impression of Donald Trump while discussing foreign policy

Harris contends Trump has lost sight of international partnerships in dealing with regional conflicts while speaking at National Action Network forum

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Former vice president and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris was roasted online Friday after she introduced another accent while trying to impersonate President Donald Trump as a "mob boss."

"You know, the way that he's thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America First, it's to withdraw from these relationships and these connections," Harris said while arguing that the administration has lost sight of international cooperation as a means to address regional conflict.

"And then he kind of acts like a mob boss. So, then he's kind of like, 'Oh, well, you know, you take Eastern Europe, and I'll take the Western Hemisphere. And then you over there, you, you get Asia, and we'll just divide it up,' right?"

Harris made her comments while speaking at a forum with the National Action Network, which was founded by the controversial civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

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Vice President Kamala Harris on her book tour

Former Vice President Kamala Harris in conversation with Rep. Lateefah Simon discussing her book, "107 Days" at the Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Performing Arts in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Harris's book details her presidential run in 2024. ( (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Almost immediately, the mimicry prompted criticism online.

"JUST IN: CRINGE," Eric Daugherty, a right-leaning social media personality, said in a post to X.

"Add ‘mafia boss’ to Kamala Harris’ list of embarrassing accents," a Republican campaign account said in its own note.

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A former Republican staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, included her Friday moment alongside a series of other impersonations.

"Kamala Harris just debuted a new accent: Mob boss. Despite a childhood in Berkeley, California and Montreal, Canada, Kamala has what she thinks is a Detroit accent," Steve Guest wrote.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris walking through a hotel ballroom toward a stage

Former Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to deliver the keynote address at the Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast at the Hilton Chicago, Jan. 16, 2026. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service)

"Kamala Harris' 'Trump Impersonation' is the worst thing I have ever seen," conservative influencer Benny Johnson said. "Total cringe."

Harris’ remarks come as Trump attempts to broker peace negotiations with Iran while also inviting European allies to put pressure on Tehran to reopen waterways vital to international energy trade.

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Trump blasted allies on social media for not joining the U.S. in its conflict with Iran.

"NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN," Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the president reached a tentative two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran despite uncertainty about its exact terms.

Iran has presented a list of 10 demands that appear to contradict the U.S.’s own set of expectations for ending the conflict.

A cloud of uncertainty hung April 10 over the scheduled start of talks in Pakistan between the United States and Iran,.

Islamabad is set to host peace talks between Iran and the U.S. on April 10. (Farooq NAEEM / AFP via Getty Images)

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In a post to state media, Iran demanded the lifting of all sanctions on Iran, continued control over key waterways in the region, U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East and a suspension of hostilities against Iran and its allies, among other demands.

The two countries are set to continue negotiations in Pakistan on Saturday.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

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