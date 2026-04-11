Social media erupts after Harris introduces 'mob boss' accent to attack Trump: 'Total cringe'

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Former vice president and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris was roasted online Friday after she introduced another accent while trying to impersonate President Donald Trump as a "mob boss."

"You know, the way that he's thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America First, it's to withdraw from these relationships and these connections," Harris said while arguing that the administration has lost sight of international cooperation as a means to address regional conflict.

"And then he kind of acts like a mob boss. So, then he's kind of like, 'Oh, well, you know, you take Eastern Europe, and I'll take the Western Hemisphere. And then you over there, you, you get Asia, and we'll just divide it up,' right?"

Harris made her comments while speaking at a forum with the National Action Network, which was founded by the controversial civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

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Almost immediately, the mimicry prompted criticism online.

"JUST IN: CRINGE," Eric Daugherty, a right-leaning social media personality, said in a post to X.

"Add ‘mafia boss’ to Kamala Harris’ list of embarrassing accents," a Republican campaign account said in its own note.

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A former Republican staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, included her Friday moment alongside a series of other impersonations.

"Kamala Harris just debuted a new accent: Mob boss. Despite a childhood in Berkeley, California and Montreal, Canada, Kamala has what she thinks is a Detroit accent," Steve Guest wrote.

"Kamala Harris' 'Trump Impersonation' is the worst thing I have ever seen," conservative influencer Benny Johnson said. "Total cringe."

Harris’ remarks come as Trump attempts to broker peace negotiations with Iran while also inviting European allies to put pressure on Tehran to reopen waterways vital to international energy trade.

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Trump blasted allies on social media for not joining the U.S. in its conflict with Iran.

"NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN," Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the president reached a tentative two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran despite uncertainty about its exact terms.

Iran has presented a list of 10 demands that appear to contradict the U.S.’s own set of expectations for ending the conflict.

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In a post to state media, Iran demanded the lifting of all sanctions on Iran, continued control over key waterways in the region, U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East and a suspension of hostilities against Iran and its allies, among other demands.

The two countries are set to continue negotiations in Pakistan on Saturday.