Mamdani stands by fellow socialist candidate despite resurfaced far-left, anti-American posts

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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is standing firmly behind his fellow democratic socialist and candidate for U.S. Congress Darializa Avila Chevalier, despite vile deleted social media posts that recently resurfaced.

Avila Chevalier, 32, a longtime community organizer who led the anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, slammed the United States, the Democratic Party, private property, police, borders and called to nationalize large swaths of the private sector in the now-deleted posts from 2018 to 2022.

She is running a heated race to oust five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., in the state's 13th congressional district, which encompasses Upper Manhattan and parts of the west Bronx.

In a 2021 repost, Avila Chevalier said that abolishing borders, prisons and police is "possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward," and later echoed posts that said "all deportation is wrong" and, "Yes, literally abolish the border," according to one report.

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"This country is a f-----g disgrace," she said in a post.

"I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me," she reportedly said in yet another.

She reportedly called former President Joe Biden a "rapist" and "war criminal," chastised Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for his "liberal Zionism," and said "F--k Kamala Harris."

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During the COVID-19 pandemic, Avila Chevalier demanded the government provide $3,000 per month in universal basic income, nationalizing utilities, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, suspending mortgages and rent, seizing private property from landlords, dissolving insurance companies and expanding Medicare to every citizen.

None of these past posts deterred Mamdani from supporting his fellow socialist when asked in a Wednesday news conference.

"When it comes to Darializa's campaign, I had not seen those tweets and what I've heard from her and what I know a lot of others in the district that have heard from her is that her views have evolved and that the campaign she is running on is reflective of what she's going to be fighting for," Mamdani said.

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"And frankly, when I see a candidate who has a record like she does of freeing New Yorkers who are unjustly detained by ICE, of standing up for the working person who has often been left out of our politics, especially in a district that has so many of the same themes that we're speaking of today — a fear of displacement, a fear of being pushed out of a place you helped to build — I think that she would be an incredible champion for that district and for the city as a whole," he continued.

Mamdani first endorsed Avila Chevalier in late May.

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"She grew up with a commitment to the very people that politics have left behind, and what I see in her is that commitment fulfilled," the progressive mayor said on MS NOW. "I can’t wait for her to be introduced to so many across the city and across this country as we fight for that affordability agenda, from New York City to D.C."

New York's primary election date is June 23.

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Mamdani, Avila Chevalier and Espaillat. None responded to requests for comment.