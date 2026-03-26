Rubio meets G7 ministers in France as US leads on Iran — allies under fire for tepid response

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in France on Friday to attend the G7 foreign ministers' meeting where he will deliver a clear message on U.S. priorities for the ongoing war with Iran.

In the days leading up to the meeting, other members have taken markedly different approaches to the war. Nearly all of Washington’s partners — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — have reacted cautiously to the U.S.-Israeli military campaign and declined to participate in offensive operations, even as they condemn Iranian actions.



Before departing on Thursday, Rubio signaled a defiant approach to the talks: "I don’t work for France or Germany or Japan … the people I’m interested in making happy are the people of the United States. I work for them," he said in a video posted on X.

The divergence has drawn frustration from President Donald Trump, who has pressed allies to contribute more, particularly in securing key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. While some countries have signaled a willingness to support defensive or maritime security efforts, they have stopped short of joining direct military strikes.

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"The U.S. is constantly asked to help in wars, and we have. But when we had a need, it didn’t get positive responses from NATO. A couple leaders said that Iran was not Europe’s war. Well, Ukraine isn’t our war, yet we’ve contributed more to that fight than anyone," Rubio added.

"The Strait of Hormuz could be open tomorrow if Iran stops threatening global shipping, which is an outrage and a violation of international law. For all these countries that care about international law, they should be doing something about it," he said before boarding his plane to France.

The remarks set the tone for a summit already marked by growing friction between Washington and some of its closest allies over how to handle the Iran conflict. Rubio has framed the stakes in stark terms. "Iran has been at war with the United States for 47 years . . . Iran has been killing Americans and attacking Americans across this planet," he said during a White House cabinet meeting, adding that allowing Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons would be "an unacceptable risk for the world."

But even before Rubio arrived at the meeting, European officials were signaling a markedly different approach.

"We need to exit from the war, not escalate this further, because the consequences for everybody around the world are quite severe," Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said during a briefing on the sidelines of the G7 on Thursday.

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"It can only be a diplomatic solution … sit down and negotiate to have a way out," she added.

The contrast between Rubio’s framing and Kallas’s message captures the core tension shaping the meeting.

U.S. officials say Rubio is heading into the talks with a broader agenda that goes beyond Iran.

According to a State Department spokesperson, who spoke to Fox News Digital on background, Rubio will use the meeting to "advance key U.S. interests" and push discussions on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as "international burden sharing" and the overall effectiveness of the G7.

The U.S. is also expected to emphasize maritime security, including freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, while urging allies to take on a greater share of responsibilities in conflict zones and international organizations, the spokesperson said.

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European officials have instead emphasized the broader risks of the conflict.

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, said discussions at the G7 would build on a recent joint statement condemning Iran’s actions while also addressing maritime security concerns.

He said the "discussions will provide an opportunity to revisit positions already agreed at the G7 level… including the unjustifiable attacks carried out by Iran against Gulf countries … which we condemned in the strongest possible terms."

Barrot added that ministers would also focus on securing global shipping routes.

"We will also have the opportunity to address maritime security and freedom of navigation … including an international mission … to ensure the smooth flow of maritime traffic in a strictly defensive posture, thereby helping to ease pressure on energy prices," he said.

Kallas echoed that global framing. "All the countries in the world are one way or another affected by this war … it is in the interest of everybody that this war stops," she said.

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Her remarks also pointed to the interconnected nature of the crisis. "Russia is helping Iran with intelligence … and also supporting Iran now with drones," she said, linking the Iran conflict to the war in Ukraine.

That uncertainty is already affecting the structure of the summit, with officials dropping plans for a unified final communiqué to avoid exposing divisions, Reuters reported.

Analysts say those differences reflect deeper structural tensions in the alliance. "Europe has criticized Donald Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ strategy towards Iran while pursuing a failed diplomatic approach that has enabled the regime to expand its terrorist networks and edge closer to nuclear threshold status," Barak Seener, senior research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, told Fox News Digital.

"This reflects a lack of European capability to project power in the region, particularly in safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz."

Seener added that years of reliance on Washington have left Europe increasingly exposed as the U.S. shifts its strategic priorities. "Years of underinvestment in defense and reliance on the United States have created a dependency that Washington increasingly views as a betrayal of the peace it has guaranteed Europe since the Second World War," he said.

"With the U.S. placing greater value on its relationship with Israel than NATO, the result may be further erosion of the alliance, reduced support for Ukraine and rising economic pressure on Europe."

He warned that the immediate test will come at the G7 itself. "Divisions over how to respond to Iran and to any U.S. request for support are likely to expose a deeper transatlantic split," Seener said.

"Operation Epic Fury has showcased President Trump’s ability to assemble a coalition of allies to eliminate a common threat — in this case the Iranian regime — and stabilize international trade," Jacob Olidort, chief research officer and director of American security at the America First Policy Institute, told Fox News Digital.

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"The failure of Western Europe to participate in securing the Strait of Hormuz is particularly egregious because those countries depend on it more than we do," he added.

"At the same time, the historic successes of Operation Epic Fury have awakened a new confidence in our Middle East partners to eradicate the threats from the Iranian regime and to work together to shape a more peaceful and prosperous region."