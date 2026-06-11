Platner campaign rocked with damning allegations from another ex-lover as Senate race heats up: report

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A day after Graham Platner became the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, a woman took to social media to allege that she briefly dated Platner in 2021, recounting stories of having met him on the Tinder dating app, his infidelity and how Platner’s story about his infamous chest tattoo had changed over time.

"I am stepping forward as a person who has experienced lying and manipulation by his hand to lend my voice to what is a growing number of women who have been wronged by this man in one way or another," a woman with the X handle, 420mercymain69, wrote in a long X statement on Thursday.

"It is hideous," the woman, who claimed she was attracted to Platner's Tinder profile because he was "hot and he was a leftist," said in her X statement.

The new details add another layer to Platner’s allegedly deceptive conduct towards romantic partners and grows the pile of scandals that have trailed his campaign.

SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER SENT EXPLICIT TEXTS TO MULTIPLE WOMEN WHILE MARRIED, WIFE SAYS: REPORT

Platner, who officially became the Democratic nominee to challenge incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, earlier this week, has grappled with his resurfaced past — receiving criticism for making off-color remarks on sexual abuse, race and terror and allegedly threatening behavior toward women.

According to 420mercymain69, a native of the Maryland area, the two of them started talking on Tinder in Feb. 2021 and started dating until mid-July 2021.

When approached about his Totenkopf tattoo, a symbol used by the Nazi SS, the author claims Platner said that he had gotten it in ignorance but that he had kept it as a reminder that the U.S. was viewed as "the bad guys" in many parts of the world.

"A sob story of monumental proportions that only further solidified my perception of his ideology," the author remembered.

"But surprisingly enough not the one he gave to the people of Maine," she continued. "And I do mean genuinely surprising because from the moment he announced his campaign, that is exactly what I expected to hear when the truth inevitably came out."

DEMOCRATIC MAINE SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER CONFRONTED BY MS NOW HOST ABOUT TATTOO CONTROVERSY

When the tattoo surfaced late last year, he had said he wasn’t familiar with its Nazi associations.

"Graham’s repeatedly said he picked a skull-and-crossbones tattoo off a wall in Croatia to commemorate surviving Ramadi and his friends who were killed there," a spokesperson from the Platner campaign told Fox News. "Graham has also since covered up the tattoo, and answered countless questions about it."

"Unlike Susan Collins, who refuses to take questions on her disastrous vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, gut rural hospitals, and supported every foreign war of the last thirty years," the spokesperson continued.

Aside from the tattoo, 420mercymain69 also accused Platner of several instances of relational infidelity.

Platner and the post’s author parted ways after she discovered from a mutual friend that he was allegedly seeing someone else while the two were still dating.

"He was talking about a woman he had blown it with, saying she was ‘the love of his life.’ I was naïve and probably a little too starry-eyed from my own good, but as a person who had only been on a handful of dates with him and f----- around a bit, I was smart enough to know he wasn’t talking about me," the woman claimed..

"I took the hint," she continued.

She claimed that, after leaving the relationship, she discovered Platner had been engaged to a woman named "Jen" when the two began conversing.

She was also told that Platner was allegedly cheating on her with a third woman.

"She had walked in on him having sex with another person at a wedding they were at in D.C. That mutual friend also advised that he was trying to repair things with this woman and asked me if I was going to seek her out to tell her," she said on X.

In summarizing her experience, which was reportedly confirmed by the New York Post, the author said she did not intend to derail Platner’s campaign, but that she shared concerns about his character. Fox News Digital could not independently confirm the claims from the alleged ex-girlfriend.

PLATNER SUPPORTER KHANNA CALLS SENATE HOPEFUL'S PAST RELATIONSHIPS 'TOXIC,' BUT SAYS HE DESERVES 'REDEMPTION'

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"There will be more information that comes out," she claimed.

"If I were a Maine voter seeing the things I’m seeing, I wouldn’t have voted for him, personal experience notwithstanding, because I do not trust him. Why, after all that has come out, would I?"