Trump nominates Jay Clayton, former SEC chairman, current US Attorney, as intelligence director

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President Donald Trump announced Thursday that former SEC Chairman and current U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton will be the next permanent director of national intelligence.

The nomination followed a brief stint by acting Director William Pulte, who took over after Tulsi Gabbard stepped down.

"I am pleased to announce the Nomination of very Highly Respected Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the former Head of Sullivan & Cromwell, one of the most prominent and successful Law Firms anywhere in the World, and the current United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to be the next Director of National Intelligence and, importantly, to serve in my Cabinet," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay," he added.

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"I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible," Trump said.

This is a breaking story. Return for updates.