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Donald Trump

Trump nominates Jay Clayton, former SEC chairman, current US Attorney, as intelligence director

Clayton currently serves as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and previously led Sullivan & Cromwell

By Emma Bussey Fox News
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Trump addresses the nation at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day Video

Trump addresses the nation at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day

President Donald Trump delivers a Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia honoring the nation’s fallen service members.

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President Donald Trump announced Thursday that former SEC Chairman and current U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton will be the next permanent director of national intelligence.

The nomination followed a brief stint by acting Director William Pulte, who took over after Tulsi Gabbard stepped down.

"I am pleased to announce the Nomination of very Highly Respected Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the former Head of Sullivan & Cromwell, one of the most prominent and successful Law Firms anywhere in the World, and the current United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to be the next Director of National Intelligence and, importantly, to serve in my Cabinet," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay," he added.

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"I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible," Trump said.

This is a breaking story. Return for updates.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

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