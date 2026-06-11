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Politics

'Transgender madness' under fire after Congress lets taxpayer funding ban lapse

The Missouri senator wants CMS to investigate whether Medicare and Medicaid dollars funded gender-affirming care for minors

By Alex Miller Fox News
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Hawley slams Senate Dems for allowing taxpayer funds to be used for trans kids' sex changes Video

Hawley slams Senate Dems for allowing taxpayer funds to be used for trans kids' sex changes

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is appealing to the House after the Senate failed to renew a ban preventing taxpayer dollars from being used for trans kids' sex changes. (@HalweyMO via X)

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Congress’ ban on tax dollars flowing to Planned Parenthood is about to lapse, and a Senate Republican wants to investigate piles of taxpayer money that has allegedly been used by the organization to push transgender procedures. 

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., in a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital, is demanding that Planned Parenthood be put under a microscope for roughly $1.5 billion in Medicare and Medicaid funding that he alleges "are flowing to an organization that promotes transgender treatments on minors."

Fox News Digital did not hear back from Planned Parenthood for comment. 

SEN HAWLEY WARNS IT WOULD BE 'UNCONSCIONABLE' IF BILLIONS OF TAXPAYER FUNDS FLOW TO TRANS KIDS’ SEX CHANGES

Sen. Josh Hawley speaking during Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees hearing

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2024, as he launches an investigation into Meta over reports of AI chatbots engaging in inappropriate interactions with children. (Chip Somodevilla)

Hawley wants Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services Administrator Mehmet Oz to open an investigation into Planned Parenthood as part of the agency’s continued pursuit to uncover fraud in federally funded healthcare programs. 

"I urge you to direct your investigative efforts toward Planned Parenthood and its role in pushing transgender madness onto minor children," Hawley said. 

Republicans last year banned federal tax dollars from flowing to abortion providers in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," but that ban is set to lapse on July 4.

UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION: PLANNED PARENTHOOD PRESCRIBING HORMONES TO MINORS WITH MINIMAL OVERSIGHT

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Hawley and others have tried to extend the ban, with his attempt to amend the latest budget reconciliation package to keep the ban going failing earlier this year. That amendment would have extended the ban on providing Medicaid funding to abortion providers until 2035. 

His focus now is on uncovering whether the $1.5 billion in funding was directed toward pushing minors toward gender-affirming medication or referring minors for gender-affirming surgical procedures. 

Hawley accused Planned Parenthood of exploiting " legal loopholes to provide these dangerous and irreversible gender-transition drugs to minors without their parents’ consent." 

TRUMP'S PUSH FOR $350 BILLION 'ARSENAL OF FREEDOM' HITS GOP SKEPTICISM

students for life lydia taylor davis

Lydia Taylor Davis holds a sign reading "Defund Planned Parenthood" at the Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio in June 2025. (Students for Life/Lydia Taylor Davis)

"The organization openly advertises that it provides sex-change drugs and refers for transgender surgeries," Hawley said. "According to one recent report, Planned Parenthood’s provision of this so-called "gender-affirming care" has exploded — with a 40% year-over-year increase."

Hawley is pinpointing a stream of money between 2019 and 2022 that was tracked by the Government Accountability Office in a report first published in November 2023. That report did not outline that the money was used to push transgender surgeries nor medication. 

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"In other words, billions of taxpayer dollars have been taken from those in poverty and the elderly and given to Planned Parenthood," Hawley said. "Moreover, these funds apparently have been used to prop up Planned Parenthood’s provision of transgender procedures to children."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

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