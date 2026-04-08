Leavitt rebukes media outlets running with Iranian narratives on 10 demands

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rebuked media outlets for running with an Iranian narrative that President Donald Trump had agreed to a wildly slanted 10-point peace plan from Tehran on Wednesday.

Leavitt made the comments while speaking to reporters at a press conference, saying the version of the 10-point plan Iran had released publicly was very different from the one Trump and the U.S. had agreed to.

"So let me be clear and correct the record," Leavitt said. "The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team," Leavitt said.

"Many outlets in this room have falsely reported on that plan as being acceptable to the United States. And that is false," she added.

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Leavitt said negotiations with Iran are taking place behind closed doors, and she did not offer details about the version of the agreement that Trump described as "workable" prior to the Tuesday night truce.

The plan Iran released publicly makes several eyebrow-raising demands, including that the U.S. end all primary and secondary sanctions against Tehran. The plan also demands that Iran gain full control over the Strait of Hormuz , something it did not enjoy even before the war began.

The plan also demands compensation for damage sustained by Iran during the war and a full withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Middle East.

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Trump publicly blasted that version of the plan in a statement on Wednesday.

"Numerous Agreements, Lists, and Letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the U.S.A. / Iran Negotiation, in many cases, they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and WORSE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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"There is only one group of meaningful "POINTS" that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these Negotiations. These are the POINTS that are the basis on which we agreed to a CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote.